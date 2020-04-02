Story Highlights Logan Schuchart finished third in the World of Outlaws iRacing event.

The race was shown on the Fox Sports 1 TV channel.

NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch also raced in the event.

Hanover native Logan Schuchart is seen here at his home setup for simulate racing. Schuchart finished third in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car iRacing event on Fox Sports 1 Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy of Drydene Performance Products)

While the dirt tracks and speedways are closed, racing fans do have a way to keep up with their favorite drivers.

Much like other professional motorsports organizations, such as NASCAR and Formula 1, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series launched its first online event with an iRacing broadcast to a national television audience on Fox Sports 1 on Wednesday.

Among the drivers in the online race was Hanover's Logan Schuchart, who captured third place after he made a charge from ninth place to finish on the podium.

“That was pretty cool,” Schuchart said in a video posted on Twitter. “Really cool experience. My nerves were going just like I was running a real race. That was real fun.”

Schuchart comes from a well-known local racing family. His grandfather, Bobby Allen, is a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame member.

That was nerve-wracking, but a lot of fun. Thanks Alex Bergeron for the help this afternoon and my sponsors @TeamDrydene@ArtofFast. Can’t wait to go again. #chompchomppic.twitter.com/z3a5tX1TMi — Logan Schuchart (@LSchuchart1s) April 2, 2020

Schuchart raced from a homemade set-up, unlike some of the rigs that other professional racers have that are designed for simulated racing and Esports.

Along with Schuchart in the sprint race were NASCAR drivers Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch. Oklahoma native Christopher Bell claimed first place in the event.

After the sprint race, the late-model iRacing event began. The second race also included Larson and Busch and was won by South Carolina native Trent Ivey.

The sprint race was a 35-lap run and the late-model event went for 50 laps. Bell and Ivey each secured $1,000 prizes for their victories.

