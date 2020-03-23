Story Highlights The York Area Sports Hall of Fame is adding three new members.

Two well-known female bowlers and a legendary coaching figure in the Dover area are the newest members of the York Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The selections of Lindy Decker-Heilman, Stephanie Whipple-Miller and H. Leon Senft were announced Monday morning.

Decker-Heilman and Whipple-Miller have been dominant performers at local bowling centers for decades, while Senft is likely best known for starting the successful Dover High School wrestling program.

The three new hall of famers will be inducted during a future York Revolution game to be determined. The York Area Sports Hall of Fame is located at PeoplesBank Park, the home stadium of the Revolution.

Lindy Decker-Heilman (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Decker-Heilman: Decker-Heilman, 49, is now retired from the sport after five shoulder surgeries.

Before the injuries, however, Decker-Heilman compiled an impressive bowling resume at the local, state, national and international levels, including:

►Being named the 1991 Deaf Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Olympic Committee and the Amateur Athletic Association.

►Winning two gold medals and two silver medals at the Deaflympics in Melbourne, Australia, in 2005.

►Posting the high women's average in Pennsylvania in 2006 (227) and 2009 (236). The 236 mark in 2009 was the highest average ever for a York County female bowler.

►Being selected the York County Female Bowler of the Decade from 2000-2009.

►Getting inducted into the Pennsylvania State United States Bowling Congress Women's Bowling Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the York-Adams USBC Hall of Fame in 2004.

Stephanie Whipple-Miller (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Whipple-Miller: Like Decker-Heilman, Whipple-Miller, 49, has compiled a stellar bowling record, including:

►Being named the Co-York County Female Bowler of the Decade from 2010-2019, sharing the award with Jen Sparks.

►Becoming, in 2015, only the second York County woman inducted into the Pennsylvania Women's Hall of Fame for her bowling ability.

►Being one of three county women to average 230 or better. Her 231 average for the 2010-11 season was the highest in the state. The following season, she posted a 232 average, her career high. She led county women in high average six times during the past decade.

►Being a member of the scratch team that won the Pennsylvania State Women's Bowling Association state tournament title. She won the Pennsylvania women's scratch title in 2014. She was also a member of a three-man, two-woman team that rolled the nation's high team series and high team game in the 2018-19 season.

►Rolling 15 perfect games and a dozen 800 series, including a high series of 835.

H. Leon Senft is shown here during his days as the Dover High School wrestling head coach. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF WESTYORKWRESTLINGALUMNI.COM)

Senft: Now 89, Senft graduated from West York in 1949, where he was a two-time District 3 wrestling champion and a two-time state semifinalist.

Among his other accomplishments are:

►Starting the Dover wrestling program in 1956 and leading the Eagles for two decades, compiling a record of 169-59, including 19 straight winning seasons. His Dover wrestling teams won York County titles in 1961, 1962 and 1964.

►Coaching 33 sectional champions, three District 3 champions and two-time state champ Keith Smith. He also coached his replacement at Dover, Charlie Jacobs.

►Coaching track and basketball at Dover, where he was a guidance counselor for 38 years.

►Earning three American Legion baseball titles while also capturing Legion all-star honors for Stoverstown. He later played baseball for York New Salem and later coached Baseball for Boys for 21 years, as well as Legion baseball.

►Directing the York Recreation Commission for 10 years.

►Becoming the founder and president of the Susquehanna Shad Club. The longtime avid fishermen was also member of the Yellow Breeches Anglers Club.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by the York Area Sports Hall of Fame.