Story Highlights Ten area public golf courses remain open.

Two public courses have closed, in line with Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement Monday.

The open courses are operating while taking precautions.

Buy Photo Alex Matarrita of York tees off on the 10th hole while enjoying a spring day at Heritage Hills Golf Club, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Several area courses are still open during the pandemic. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

For those looking for an escape from their home quarantine because of the coronavirus outbreak, a local golf course could be your solution.

Ten of the area’s public courses remain open despite the decree from Gov. Tom Golf on Monday "strongly urging" that all nonessential businesses should close for a period of at least two weeks.

For the courses that have decided to accept golfers, the reaction has been positive from the public. A number of the employees that spoke with The York Dispatch reported that patrons were excited for an opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air as the nation adjusts to a new lifestyle because of the virus outbreak.

At Honey Run Golf Club the tee times were reportedly completely booked until 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday and other courses were so busy that they had limited time to stay on the phone and discuss the decision to stay open.

Buy Photo Melissa Shortino of York putts on the 11th green while enjoying a spring day at Heritage Hills Golf Club, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Several area courses are still open during the pandemic. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Most of the golf courses that remain open are doing so while taking precautions. Food is being served from limited menus in takeout form only, clubhouse access is being limited to under 10 people and golf cart steering wheels, and other items on the cart that are frequently touched, are being sanitized repeatedly. Shaking hands and taking out the pin on holes has also been discouraged at some courses.

The courses that are open and operating under precautions are: Briarwood Golf Clubs, Grandview Golf Course, Heritage Hills Golf Resort, Honey Run Golf Club, Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Range End Golf Club, South Hills Golf Club, Bridgewater Golf Club, Hickory Heights Golf Club and Bridges Golf Club.

Valley Green Golf Course and Cool Creek Golf Club both posted on their Facebook pages that the courses would be closed for the next two weeks after Wolf’s announcement.

Wolf's announcement originally created some confusion. At first, many thought it was an order to close all nonessential businesses. Later, Wolf clarified that he was only "strongly urging" the closing of nonessential businesses.

All of the courses contacted said they believe that the plan going forward is to remain open until any further announcements are made about closing businesses.

