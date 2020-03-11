Central York boys' basketball defeated Governor Mifflin, 56-46 on Friday to advance to the District 3 Class 6-A semifinals. York Dispatch
Following is Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports schedule. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 5-A Second Round
Gettysburg vs. Abington Heights at Hamburg, 6 p.m.
PIAA Class 4-A Second Round
Bonner-Prendergast 45, Eastern York 45, OT
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 6-A Second Round
Central York 24, McDowell 11, E1
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING
PIAA Class 3-A State Championships at Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University).
Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon, sixth in 50 freestyle.
Northeastern's Hunter Bachman, eighth in 50 freestyle.
Dallastown's Joel Dunnigan, ninth in 100 butterfly.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Franklin & Marshall at York, 3:30 p.m. PPD. Make-up date to be determined.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York at Lebanon Valley, 7 p.m.
