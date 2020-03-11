CLOSE

Central York boys' basketball defeated Governor Mifflin, 56-46 on Friday to advance to the District 3 Class 6-A semifinals. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Shiloh Johnson tries to shoot around Reading defender Daniel Alcantara during the District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Gabe Guidinger rebounds and shoots against Reading during the District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Nolan Hubbs cuts between Reading defenders for a basket during the District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York vs Reading in District 3 Class 6-A basketball semifinal, Tuesday, February 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports schedule. Scores will be updated as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    PIAA Class 5-A Second Round

    Gettysburg vs. Abington Heights at Hamburg, 6 p.m.

    PIAA Class 4-A Second Round

    Bonner-Prendergast 45, Eastern York 45, OT

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    PIAA Class 6-A Second Round

    Central York 24, McDowell 11, E1

    HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

    PIAA Class 3-A State Championships at Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University).

    Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon, sixth in 50 freestyle.

    Northeastern's Hunter Bachman, eighth in 50 freestyle.

    Dallastown's Joel Dunnigan, ninth in 100 butterfly.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

    Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

    Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

    COLLEGE BASEBALL

    Franklin & Marshall at York, 3:30 p.m. PPD. Make-up date to be determined.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

    York at Lebanon Valley, 7 p.m.

