Following is Wednesday's York-Adams high school and college sports schedule. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5-A Second Round

Gettysburg vs. Abington Heights at Hamburg, 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 4-A Second Round

Bonner-Prendergast 45, Eastern York 45, OT

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 6-A Second Round

Central York 24, McDowell 11, E1

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

PIAA Class 3-A State Championships at Kinney Natatorium (Bucknell University).

Spring Grove's Daniel Gordon, sixth in 50 freestyle.

Northeastern's Hunter Bachman, eighth in 50 freestyle.

Dallastown's Joel Dunnigan, ninth in 100 butterfly.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Cedar Crest at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Franklin & Marshall at York, 3:30 p.m. PPD. Make-up date to be determined.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York at Lebanon Valley, 7 p.m.