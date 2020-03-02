Story Highlights Dylan Cisney won at Lincoln Speedway on Sunday.

31 cars started the race on Sunday.

There was just one caution flag during the race.

What a difference a week can make.

Lincoln Speedway was back in action this weekend for the second race of the local outdoor racing season. Things were much different.

First off, the race was delayed by a day. Lincoln management looked at the weather forecast and noted that Sunday, an advertised “weather date”, was to be 11 degrees warmer than Saturday, so as they say it was a no-brainer.

Dylan Cisney (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF DYLANCISNEYRACING.COM)

Lincoln raced on Sunday afternoon. Of course, it was still colder than the week before, so as expected the crowd wasn’t as large. Still, it was about an average sized crowd for this time of the year.

The car count increased by one, as 31 sprint cars were on hand this week.

The big difference was in the racing action. The opening day feature had nine caution flags. This week there was just one, on the second lap.

Dylan Cisney, who grew up in the shadow of Lincoln’s Saturday night competitor, the Port Royal Speedway, got his first career Lincoln win after finishing 11th the week before. It’s the story of how Cisney got the win that was the really big story of the day.

First off Cisney was spot on with his pill draws Sunday afternoon. He drew the pole for the first heat race and won it. Then in the redraw for the feature he again drew number one and started from the pole.

Still, that’s not really the story of the race. Cisney led the first two laps from the pole position, but then defending track champion Brian Montieth passed him for the lead.

Montieth started fifth and passed Cisney on the outside of the first turn of the third lap. But, the caution flag came out before the lap was completed. Cisney was back in the lead. On the restart, Cisney took Montieth’s high line, but Montieth ducked to the bottom and took the lead again.

This time it stuck. At least until the 14th lap of the 25 lap race.

That’s when Montieth got bottled up behind a car he was trying to overlap and spun his racer. Montieth did a complete 360-degree spin and kept going. However, he fell from the lead to sixth place. Cisney was back in front and stayed there the rest of the race.

Montieth came back up through the field and ended up battling opening day winner Danny Dietrich for second. That battle probably helped Cisney maintain the lead as the two went at it hot and heavy over the closing laps of the race.

As I noted in the race results yesterday. Dietrich ended up .24 second behind Cisney and Montieth was just .327 second behind the winner.

Brock Zearfoss came from 13th to fourth, Freddie Rahmer from 10th to seventh. By the way, the Rahmer brothers again finished in consecutive positions. This time Brandon was ahead.

Dietrich, both Rahmers, and York’s Glenndon Forsythe are the only drivers with top ten finishes in both Lincoln races.

Drivers racing for the first time this week included Gerard McIntyre Jr., Lucas Wolfe, and invader Zach Hampton.

Indiana native Hampton is a close friend of Cale Thomas, another Indiana native, who is the new driver of the Trone Outdoor machine this year. Thomas, by the way, has moved to York to drive John Trone’s #39 car.

Thomas had a better week this year. He won the consolation race to make the feature in just his second week in the area.

Last week’s second place finisher Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, had mechanical problems in his heat race and was done for the day.

Schuchart and his uncle Jacob Allen are expected to be in the area next week yet, before the World of Outlaws season starts again.

This weekend: Lincoln will be back in action this Saturday afternoon with another all sprint car program. This week will be the final week of pill draws before handicapping starts at Lincoln.

This week, after the races there will be a practice session for any other type of cars that will run at Lincoln this year.

Port Royal will open it’s 2020 racing season with a rare Sunday afternoon show this week. The Port kicks off with a big one. The sprint cars will race for $5000 to win. Late models are also on the program and they will be looking for $2500 to win.

Down south: Local racer Mark Smith has been on a tear in the southern states with his 360 sprint car. Between Speedweeks in Florida, and the past two weekends at other tracks, Smith has won five of six races this year.

The one he didn’t win he finished second to All Star champion Aaron Reutzel. Last Saturday in Florida, Smith won over Tony Stewart.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.