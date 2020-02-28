Summer Britcher (Photo: Roman Koksarov, AP)

KONIGSSEE, Germany – Glen Rock's Summer Britcher won't be punished after all.

The two-time Olympian and USA Luge veteran won’t be sanctioned for comments she made about safety and course conditions at last weekend’s World Cup competition.

The International Luge Federation said Friday it is rescinding plans to penalize Britcher for her comments “and considers the case to be closed.”

The decision came after Britcher and USA Luge teammate Chris Mazdzer, the athletes’ spokesman for the FIL, met with luge officials to discuss the matter.

Britcher, a Susquehannock High School graduate, was one of many athletes to publicly criticize the FIL over the course conditions and the way sliders’ concerns were handled last weekend at a World Cup in Winterberg, Germany.

“I have grown a great disdain for the International Luge Federation, and those who make these decisions,” Britcher wrote as part of a long post on her Instagram page last weekend.

Britcher said the luge organization has a disregard for “1-the safety of the athletes, and 2- the integrity and fairness of our sport.”

Later in her post last weekend, Britcher wrote:

“I will not race this weekend. I do not believe the track is safe, I do not believe it has been prepared to a World Cup standard, and I do not believe that the International Federation and Winterberg World Cup organisers should get away from this with no consequences. But I have that privilege, I have the support of my organization when I say that I will NOT race in this farce of a World Cup. But many athletes do not, and the people who are supposed to be looking out for the safety of the athletes, and the integrity of the sport are turning a blind eye. I hope that the International Luge Federation will do better in the future, and I hope that the responsible parties will be held accountable.”

The FIL said at the time it would sanction Britcher for her “unsporting” comments, but never announced what that penalty would be.

The World Cup season ends this weekend in Konigssee. Britcher is expected to compete.

