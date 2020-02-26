CLOSE

Although he inches closer to another program record every time he steps on the court, York College senior guard Jared Wagner's focus is on winning. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Salisbury at York College women's basketball
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Haley Luckabaugh of York College goes up over the back of Salisbury's Lauren Fortescue for two points, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury's Amber Onyekwere stips the ball away from Savannah Wilson of York College, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
York College's Bradi Zumbrum goes up and over Salisbury defenders for a rebound, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury's Courtney Brigham, left, and Dalina Julien battle with Molly Day of York College for a reboundl, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Salisbury at York College women's basketball, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the schedule of York-Adams sports events for Wednesday, Feb. 26. Scores will be posted as they become available. 

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 4-A Fifth-Place Game

    Octorara at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    CAC Tournament Semifinal

    York at Mary Washington, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    CAC Tournament Semifinal

    Mary Washington at York, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

    Franklin & Marshall 5, York 1, 1H

