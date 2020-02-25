CLOSE

Central York boys' basketball defeated Governor Mifflin, 56-46 on Friday to advance to the District 3 Class 6-A semifinals. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Central York, Governor Mifflin vie for boys' D3, Class 6-A quart...
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Gabe Guidinger, left, is fouled by Governor Mifflin's Justin Spotts during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart, left, takes the ball to the hoop while Governor Mifflin's Joshua Klahr defends during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Governor Mifflin's Bryce Harman, left, works to get the ball past Central York's Judah Tomb during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Evan Eisenhart aims for the hoop during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action against Governor Mifflin at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Taylor Wright-Rawls, center, takes the ball to the basket while Governor Mifflin's CamRon Stewart, left, and Joshua Klahr defend during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Governor Mifflin's Bryce Harmon, left, works to get around Central York's Judah Tomb during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York's Nolan Hubbs takes the ball to the basket while Governor Mifflin's Joshua Klahr, left, and CamRon Stewart defend during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Central York vs Governor Mifflin during PIAA District III, Class 6-A boys' basketball quarterfinal action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. Central York would win the game 56-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal

    Reading at Central York, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

    West York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 5-A Consolations

    Berks Catholic at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

    York Suburban at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

    Eastern York at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 4-A Consolation

    Fleetwood at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

    District 3 Class 1-A Semifinal

    Greenwood at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    PSUAC Quarterfinal

    Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 7 p.m.

