Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal
Reading at Central York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal
West York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 5-A Consolations
Berks Catholic at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal
Eastern York at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 4-A Consolation
Fleetwood at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
District 3 Class 1-A Semifinal
Greenwood at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
PSUAC Quarterfinal
Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 7 p.m.
