Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 25. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 6-A Semifinal

Reading at Central York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A Semifinal

West York at Gettysburg, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 5-A Consolations

Berks Catholic at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Lower Dauphin, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Semifinal

Eastern York at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 4-A Consolation

Fleetwood at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.

District 3 Class 1-A Semifinal

Greenwood at Christian School of York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

PSUAC Quarterfinal

Penn State Hazleton at Penn State York, 7 p.m.