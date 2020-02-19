CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Salisbury's Courtney Brigham, left, and Dalina Julien battle with Molly Day of York College for a reboundl, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, Feb. 19. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 2-A Semifinals

York Catholic at Steel-High, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING

District 3 Class 2-A Diving Championships

At Big Spring High School, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York 60, St. Mary’s (Md.) 41, 3Q

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s (Md.) at York, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York 13, Washington 6, F