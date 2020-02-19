Story Highlights The York Buccaneers have won four straight games to improve to 9-3.

Former York High star Kelvin Parker leads the Bucs, averaging 36 points per game.

York finishes its home season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Voni Grimes Gym.

Led by a former York High standout, the York Buccaneers are on a roll.

The Bucs have won four straight games to improve to 9-3 on the season in American Basketball action.

York earned a pair of road victories last weekend, defeating the Ephrata Thunder, 115-111, on Saturday, before traveling to Virginia to defeat the Woodbridge Wolves, 103-89, on Sunday. During their current win streak, the Bucs have beaten two teams ranked in the top 25 nationally in the ABA.

Kelvin Parker continues to lead the way for York and is averaging 36 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals on the season. Saturday vs. Ephrata, the former Bearcats star had 35 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Sunday vs. Woodbridge, Parker had 25 points, six rebounds and two steals.

York is also getting strong production from former York College star Jason Bady and Resaun Mosley. Saturday, Bady had 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Sunday he had 13 points, four assists and four rebounds. Sunday, Mosley added 20 points, five rebounds and four steals, while on Saturday he had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Bucs will look to finish their regular-season home campaign in strong fashion at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb 29, at Voni Grimes Gym vs. the Lehigh Valley Hunters.

