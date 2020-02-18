CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

District 3 Class 5-A First Round

West York 58, Northern York 30, F

Gettysburg 53, Hershey 26, F

Spring Grove 50, Shippensburg 38, F

York Suburban 45, Elizabethtown 21, F

District Class 4-A First Round

Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

District Class 3-A Quarterfinals

Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 32, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State Brandywine 57, Penn State York 45, F

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York 47, Penn State Brandywine 26, 2H