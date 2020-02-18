CLOSE

York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: West York battles Kennard-Dale in girls' hoops
West York's Makennah Hoffman drives on a breakaway after a late-game steal with Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Hoffman drew the foul and made both shots, sealing the Bulldogs 26-22 victory. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko, left, and West York's Alainna Hopta vie for possession during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York went on to win 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko moves the ball with West York's Alainna Hopta giving pressure during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York went on to win 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's Alayna Harris and Kennard-Dale's Jaedyn McKeon vie for a rebound during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's Alayna Harris thwarts a drive by Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's Alayna Harris tosses a pass to teammate Makennah Hoffman over Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's Dorian Ilyes, left, and Alyssa Zorbaugh defend Kennard-Dale's Chandler Swanson during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kennard-Dale's Chandler Swanson drives with West York's Dorian Ilyes defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kennard-Dale's Jaedyn McKeon drives with West York's Jillian Foster during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kennard-Dale's Jaedyn McKeon eyes the basket with West York's Dorian Ilyes defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko drives with West York's T'azjah Generett, left, and Alainna Hopta give chase during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Kennard-Dale's Chandler Swanson loses the ball while driving against West York's Jillian Foster during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's Jillian Foster stops a shot by Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's Alayna Harris drives the baseline past Kennard-Dale's Shannon Fletcher during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's Makennah Hoffman drives on a breakaway after a late-game steal with Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Hoffman drew the foul and made both shots, sealing the Bulldogs 26-22 victory. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
West York's players, from left, Alayna Harris, Makennah Hoffman and Alyssa Zorbaugh celebrate their team's 26-22 win over host Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    District 3 Class 5-A First Round

    West York 58, Northern York 30, F

    Gettysburg 53, Hershey 26, F

    Spring Grove 50, Shippensburg 38, F

    York Suburban 45, Elizabethtown 21, F

    District Class 4-A First Round

    Kennard-Dale at Fleetwood, 7 p.m.

    District Class 3-A Quarterfinals

    Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 32, F

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    Penn State Brandywine 57, Penn State York 45, F

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    Penn State York 47, Penn State Brandywine 26, 2H

