York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Gettysburg at York Suburban boys' basketball
Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland, left, and Zach Ketterman, right, work to box in York Suburban's Aidan Hughley during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Mike Hankey, center, takes the ball to the basket while York Suburban's Savon Sutton, front, and Anthony Brown defend during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Trenton Ramirez-Keller takes the ball to the basket during boys' basketball action against York Suburban at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer, right, works to get around Gettysburg's Asher Baddick during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Aidan Hughley, right, aims for the basket while Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland defends during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer, left, works to get past Gettysburg's Zach Ketterman during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer shoots the ball while Gettysburg's Trenton Ramirez-Keller defends during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
