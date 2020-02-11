CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule of events for Tuesday, Feb. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York-Adams League Semifinals

New Oxford vs. York High at Red Lion, 6 p.m.

Central York vs. York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

West York at Hanover, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 8 p.m.