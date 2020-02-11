CLOSE
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule of events for Tuesday, Feb. 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
York-Adams League Semifinals
New Oxford vs. York High at Red Lion, 6 p.m.
Central York vs. York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
West York at Hanover, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Schuylkill, 8 p.m.
