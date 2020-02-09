CLOSE

West York's Makennah Hoffman drives on a breakaway after a late-game steal with Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Hoffman drew the foul and made both shots, sealing the Bulldogs 26-22 victory. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko, left, and West York's Alainna Hopta vie for possession during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York went on to win 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko moves the ball with West York's Alainna Hopta giving pressure during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York went on to win 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's Alayna Harris and Kennard-Dale's Jaedyn McKeon vie for a rebound during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's Alayna Harris thwarts a drive by Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's Alayna Harris tosses a pass to teammate Makennah Hoffman over Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's Dorian Ilyes, left, and Alyssa Zorbaugh defend Kennard-Dale's Chandler Swanson during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kennard-Dale's Chandler Swanson drives with West York's Dorian Ilyes defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kennard-Dale's Jaedyn McKeon drives with West York's Jillian Foster during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kennard-Dale's Jaedyn McKeon eyes the basket with West York's Dorian Ilyes defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kennard-Dale's Lexie Kopko drives with West York's T'azjah Generett, left, and Alainna Hopta give chase during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
Kennard-Dale's Chandler Swanson loses the ball while driving against West York's Jillian Foster during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's Jillian Foster stops a shot by Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's Alayna Harris drives the baseline past Kennard-Dale's Shannon Fletcher during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. West York won 26-22. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's Makennah Hoffman drives on a breakaway after a late-game steal with Kennard-Dale's Cloe Thoericht defending during basketball action at Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Hoffman drew the foul and made both shots, sealing the Bulldogs 26-22 victory. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen
West York's players, from left, Alayna Harris, Makennah Hoffman and Alyssa Zorbaugh celebrate their team's 26-22 win over host Kennard-Dale Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Bill Kalina photo
Fullscreen

    Following are the York-Adams League basketballl and wrestling standings through Sunday, Feb. 9.

    YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    y-N. Ox.

    12

    2

    20

    3

    y-Cent.

    12

    2

    19

    3

    Yrk High

    10

    4

    16

    6

    N-east.

    8

    6

    14

    8

    D-town

    7

    7

    13

    9

    R. Lion

    5

    9

    10

    12

    S. West.

    1

    13

    4

    18

    S. Grove

    1

    13

    2

    20

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    x-Gbg.

    12

    0

    22

    1

    Yrk Sub.

    9

    3

    17

    5

    Eastern

    7

    5

    14

    8

    W. Yrk

    7

    5

    13

    10

    Susky

    5

    7

    12

    10

    K-Dale

    2

    10

    6

    16

    Dover

    0

    12

    2

    19

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    x-L-town

    13

    1

    18

    5

    Hanover

    10

    4

    13

    10

    Yrk Cath.

    10

    4

    10

    12

    Delone

    8

    6

    9

    13

    Berm.

    6

    8

    7

    14

    Fairfield

    4

    10

    9

    12

    Yrk Tech

    3

    11

    5

    15

    Big.

    2

    12

    4

    18

    x-won division. y-shared division.

    YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    x-Central

    11

    1

    19

    3

    R. Lion

    10

    2

    19

    4

    D-town

    8

    4

    16

    7

    S. Grove

    7

    5

    16

    6

    N. Ox.

    4

    8

    7

    15

    S. West.

    1

    11

    3

    19

    Yrk High

    1

    11

    3

    19

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    y-Gbg.

    13

    1

    21

    2

    y-W. Yrk

    13

    1

    19

    4

    Eastern

    9

    5

    16

    7

    Yrk Sub.

    8

    6

    15

    7

    Susky

    5

    9

    8

    14

    K.-Dale

    4

    10

    12

    10

    N-east.

    4

    10

    8

    14

    Dover

    0

    14

    3

    19

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    x-Delone

    12

    0

    22

    1

    Berm.

    10

    2

    18

    5

    Yrk Cath.

    8

    4

    12

    10

    L-town

    5

    7

    11

    11

    Big.

    4

    8

    9

    12

    Hanover

    3

    9

    11

    11

    Fairfield

    0

    12

    3

    19

    x-won division. y-shared division.

    YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    x-Gbg.

    6

    0

    22

    2

    D-town

    5

    1

    17

    5

    S. Grove

    4

    2

    13

    6

    S. West.

    3

    3

    12

    6

    N. Ox.

    2

    4

    10

    7

    Central

    1

    5

    6

    11

    R. Lion

    0

    6

    3

    7

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    x-Y. Sub.

    6

    0

    17

    6

    Susky

    5

    1

    10

    7

    Dover

    3

    3

    11

    9

    N-east.

    3

    3

    5

    12

    Eastern

    2

    4

    11

    11

    W. Yrk

    2

    4

    5

    13

    K-Dale

    0

    6

    3

    16

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    x-Berm.

    6

    0

    19

    5

    Yrk Tech

    4

    1

    11

    12

    Big.

    4

    2

    10

    10

    L-town

    4

    2

    5

    5

    Hanover

    2

    4

    4

    7

    Delone

    1

    5

    1

    17

    Fairfield

    0

    6

    1

    11

    x-won division

