Following are the York-Adams League basketballl and wrestling standings through Sunday, Feb. 9.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
y-N. Ox.
12
2
20
3
y-Cent.
12
2
19
3
Yrk High
10
4
16
6
N-east.
8
6
14
8
D-town
7
7
13
9
R. Lion
5
9
10
12
S. West.
1
13
4
18
S. Grove
1
13
2
20
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-Gbg.
12
0
22
1
Yrk Sub.
9
3
17
5
Eastern
7
5
14
8
W. Yrk
7
5
13
10
Susky
5
7
12
10
K-Dale
2
10
6
16
Dover
0
12
2
19
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-L-town
13
1
18
5
Hanover
10
4
13
10
Yrk Cath.
10
4
10
12
Delone
8
6
9
13
Berm.
6
8
7
14
Fairfield
4
10
9
12
Yrk Tech
3
11
5
15
Big.
2
12
4
18
x-won division. y-shared division.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Central
11
1
19
3
R. Lion
10
2
19
4
D-town
8
4
16
7
S. Grove
7
5
16
6
N. Ox.
4
8
7
15
S. West.
1
11
3
19
Yrk High
1
11
3
19
Div. II
Division
Overall
y-Gbg.
13
1
21
2
y-W. Yrk
13
1
19
4
Eastern
9
5
16
7
Yrk Sub.
8
6
15
7
Susky
5
9
8
14
K.-Dale
4
10
12
10
N-east.
4
10
8
14
Dover
0
14
3
19
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Delone
12
0
22
1
Berm.
10
2
18
5
Yrk Cath.
8
4
12
10
L-town
5
7
11
11
Big.
4
8
9
12
Hanover
3
9
11
11
Fairfield
0
12
3
19
x-won division. y-shared division.
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Gbg.
6
0
22
2
D-town
5
1
17
5
S. Grove
4
2
13
6
S. West.
3
3
12
6
N. Ox.
2
4
10
7
Central
1
5
6
11
R. Lion
0
6
3
7
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-Y. Sub.
6
0
17
6
Susky
5
1
10
7
Dover
3
3
11
9
N-east.
3
3
5
12
Eastern
2
4
11
11
W. Yrk
2
4
5
13
K-Dale
0
6
3
16
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Berm.
6
0
19
5
Yrk Tech
4
1
11
12
Big.
4
2
10
10
L-town
4
2
5
5
Hanover
2
4
4
7
Delone
1
5
1
17
Fairfield
0
6
1
11
x-won division
