Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (99) reacts after stopping a run by Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Five Penn State football players have been extended invitations to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis Feb. 24 through March 1.

The list of players includes defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, a potential first-round draft pick.

A two-time, first-team All-Big Ten selection, he had 17 sacks the past two seasons.

More: Junior defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos headed for NFL, will leave Penn State after bowl

More: Penn State wide receiver K.J. Hamler declares for the 2020 NFL draft

Other Nittany Lions receiving invitations Friday include wide receiver KJ Hamler, linebacker Cameron Brown, cornerback John Reid and defensive lineman Rob Windsor.

Overall, 337 college players were invited to the event at Lucas Oil Stadium.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8