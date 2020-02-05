CLOSE

York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Suburban tops Eastern in wrestling
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, gets the edge on Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, gets the edge on Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Noah Rice, background, and Eastern York's Zach Dice battle in a 145-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Rice won 14-2. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Noah Rice, background, and Eastern York's Zach Dice battle in a 145-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Rice won 14-2. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, battles Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Kenny Johnson, top, battles Eastern York's Brock Bolton in a 160-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Johnson won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Collin Boldt is taken to the mat by Eastern York's Neijon Gonzalez, background, in their 170-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Boldt won in an ultimate tie breaker. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Collin Boldt is taken to the mat by Eastern York's Neijon Gonzalez, background, in their 170-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Boldt won in an ultimate tie breaker. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Brock Ahrens and Eastern York's Austin Baker wrestle at 220-pounds at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Baker won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Brock Ahrens and Eastern York's Austin Baker wrestle at 220-pounds at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Baker won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, background, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, background, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, top, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, top, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, top, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Dylan Leik, top, and Eastern York's Hailu Barrow, left, battle in a 138-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Leik won 13-2. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban visits Eastern York in wrestling action Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Suburban won 62-13. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Mike Jury, left, and Eastern York's Issac Buser battle in a 195-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jury won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Mike Jury, left, and Eastern York's Issac Buser battle in a 195-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Jury won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, left, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo
York Suburban's Moustafa Elhasany, left, and Eastern York's Magnus Krissinger battle in a 182-pound match at Eastern York Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Elhasany won with a pin. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, Feb. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Columbia, James Buchanan at York Tech, 5:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

    York Suburban at Hershey, 7 p.m.

    Biglerville at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

    Hanover at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.

    Looking for more?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 7 p.m.

    Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    Salisbury at York, 6 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    York at Salisbury, 7 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE