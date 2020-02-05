CLOSE York County basketball official Kevin Lawrence wears a microphone to show what it's like to be a youth official. York Dispatch

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Wednesday, Feb. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Columbia, James Buchanan at York Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Susquehanna Township, 7 p.m.

Hanover at Wyomissing, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 7 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Salisbury at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Salisbury, 7 p.m.