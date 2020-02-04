CLOSE New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

Buy Photo Sarah Berman cuts between Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman, left, and Ella Kale, to hit what would be the winning basket for Central York in overtimel, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover 51, Biglerville 49, F

York Country Day 2, Christian School of York 0, F

West York 58, Spring Grove 40, F

Susquehannock 61, Kennard-Dale 51, F

Red Lion at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

West York 26, Kennard-Dale 22, F

Gettysburg 51, York Suburban 41, F

York Country Day 38, Christian School of York 36, F

Hanover 54, Biglerville 45, F

Bermudian Springs at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove Middle School.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

South Western 45, Shippensburg 32, F

Conestoga Valley 64, West York 12, F

York Suburban at Hershey, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York 47, Penn State Scranton 43, F

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Penn State York 109, Penn State Scranton 67, F