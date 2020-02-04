New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Hanover 51, Biglerville 49, F
York Country Day 2, Christian School of York 0, F
West York 58, Spring Grove 40, F
Susquehannock 61, Kennard-Dale 51, F
Red Lion at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
West York 26, Kennard-Dale 22, F
Gettysburg 51, York Suburban 41, F
York Country Day 38, Christian School of York 36, F
Hanover 54, Biglerville 45, F
Bermudian Springs at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove Middle School.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
South Western 45, Shippensburg 32, F
Conestoga Valley 64, West York 12, F
York Suburban at Hershey, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York 47, Penn State Scranton 43, F
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York 109, Penn State Scranton 67, F
