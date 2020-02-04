CLOSE

New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Spring Grove at Central York girls' basketball
Emily Prowell of Central York squeezes between Spring Grove blockers Lexi Hoffman, left, and Hylin Sorrell to shoot, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Emily Prowell of Central York squeezes between Spring Grove blockers Lexi Hoffman, left, and Hylin Sorrell to shoot, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Georgia Panopoulos of Central York tries to hook a shot up past a block by Spring Grove's Addyson Wagman, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Georgia Panopoulos of Central York tries to hook a shot up past a block by Spring Grove's Addyson Wagman, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Sarah Berman cuts between Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman, left, and Ella Kale, to hit what would be the winning basket for Central York in overtimel, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Sarah Berman cuts between Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman, left, and Ella Kale, to hit what would be the winning basket for Central York in overtimel, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Central York's Abby McFerren, left, and Emily Prowell celebrate after the Panther's defeated Spring Grove 63-60 in overtime, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Abby McFerren, left, and Emily Prowell celebrate after the Panther's defeated Spring Grove 63-60 in overtime, Monday, February 3, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Feb. 4. Scores will be posted as they become available:

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Hanover 51, Biglerville 49, F

    York Country Day 2, Christian School of York 0, F

    West York 58, Spring Grove 40, F

    Susquehannock 61, Kennard-Dale 51, F

    Red Lion at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    West York 26, Kennard-Dale 22, F

    Gettysburg 51, York Suburban 41, F

    York Country Day 38, Christian School of York 36, F

    Hanover 54, Biglerville 45, F

    Bermudian Springs at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m. PPD. until 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Spring Grove Middle School.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    South Western 45, Shippensburg 32, F

    Conestoga Valley 64, West York 12, F

    York Suburban at Hershey, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    Penn State York 47, Penn State Scranton 43, F

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    Penn State York 109, Penn State Scranton 67, F

