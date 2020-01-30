Story Highlights The York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame will add three members.

Michael Bair and his late father, Glenn, will both be inducted.

It's the first time that a father and a son have entered in the same year.

Joe Andreone is being recognized for his bowling ability. He has 24 perfect games.

Three men will soon be inducted into the York-Adams United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place after a dinner at the Porters Fire Company near Spring Grove at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

Glenn Bair and Michael Bair are being inducted for meritorious service, while Joe Andreone is being recognized for bowling ability. Glenn is being honored posthumously.

This marks the first time in the hall's 53-year history that a father (Glenn) and a son (Michael) have entered in the same year.

"Special feeling:" Glenn was in the bowling business from 1957 through 1992, the year he died at age 62. He purchased Go Go Bowling in 1957 and later built Hanover Bowling Centre at its current location. Michael purchased Hanover Bowling Centre after his father died.

"Being inducted along with my father is a special feeling," Michael said. "I'm very honored. He and my mother set a tremendous example for me and my two brothers."

Dedicated to bowling: Glenn dedicated his life to the bowling business. He got his first taste of running a bowling center while serving in the Navy. When he was discharged in 1956, he thought he would like to stay in the same field as a civilian.

His job search at various bowling centers, however, proved futile until he approached Harry Wolfe, the proprietor of Go Go Bowling. Wolfe said he didn't have a job, but he would sell Glenn the center. It was an offer he couldn't refuse.

Glenn enjoyed a successful business career, one based on sound management principles, a dedication to promotion and, foremost, a concern for the customer. To him, the customer was always No. 1.

Carrying on his father's legacy: As a proprietor for more than 25 years, Michael has carried on many of his father's business principles and philosophies.

"My philosophy has been to be fair, provide excellent products and make customers feel like they are part of a family," Michael said.

He is passing down his philosophy to his daughter, Kristen, and son, Steve, the third generation of Bairs to be involved in the business.

A former PBA member: Besides having done virtually every job related to running a bowling center, Michael also has made his mark on the lanes. He was a Professional Bowling Association member from 1980 through 2006. He completed on the PBA Tour from 1979 until 1982. He registered his best finish in his first national tournament, finishing 20th in the PBA Buffalo Open.

His other bowling accomplishments include six perfect games, a high series of 840 and a high average of 226.

Joe Andreone (Photo: SUBMITTED)

Andreone bitten by the bowling bug: Joe Andreone got bitten by the bowling bug more than 50 years ago, and life never has been the same.

Andreone's father introduced him to bowling when he was 16. By the time he was 19, he was competing in seven leagues in the Baltimore area and practicing dozens of games a week.

"There's a difference between someone who bowls and a bowler," Andreone said. "And, I wanted to be a bowler."

He observed other bowlers, studied the pros and read as much as he could about bowling. He used all that information in building his game. He focused on fundamentals, spare shooting, repeating shots and the mental aspect of bowling. He prides himself on giving 100% on every shot.

Among his bowling accomplishments are Maryland State Senior Singles Championships in 2010 and 2015, the Pennsylvania State Bowling Association Mixed Doubles Championship in 2004 and the 2014 York-Adams USBC Seniors team title.

Andreone has rolled 24 perfect games and four 800 series, including a high of 827. His high average is 234.

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.