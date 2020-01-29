CLOSE

After a 51-18 win over Spring Grove with six pins during the first periods of matches, Dallastown is confident it can make another run at a title. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Gettysburg at York Suburban boys' basketball
Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland, left, and Zach Ketterman, right, work to box in York Suburban's Aidan Hughley during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Mike Hankey, center, takes the ball to the basket while York Suburban's Savon Sutton, front, and Anthony Brown defend during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg's Trenton Ramirez-Keller takes the ball to the basket during boys' basketball action against York Suburban at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer, right, works to get around Gettysburg's Asher Baddick during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Aidan Hughley, right, aims for the basket while Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland defends during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer, left, works to get past Gettysburg's Zach Ketterman during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer shoots the ball while Gettysburg's Trenton Ramirez-Keller defends during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Gettysburg 66, York Suburban 60, 4Q

    New Oxford 66, Waynesboro 41, F

    Fairfield 35, York Country Day 24, E3

    Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    York Country Day 51, Fairfield 43, F

    Gettysburg 50, Dover 25, F

    Susquehannock 47, New Oxford 45, F

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    District 3 Team Tournament

    Quarterfinal

    Bermudian Springs 39, Newport 34, F

    Semifinal

    Hamburg 39, Bermudian Springs 26, F

    Other Matches

    Central York 47, Dover 27, F

    Big Spring at West York, 7 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

    York Tech at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    York 67, Salisbury 53, F

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    York College 91, Salisbury 71, F

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE