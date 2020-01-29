After a 51-18 win over Spring Grove with six pins during the first periods of matches, Dallastown is confident it can make another run at a title. York Dispatch
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 29. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 66, York Suburban 60, 4Q
New Oxford 66, Waynesboro 41, F
Fairfield 35, York Country Day 24, E3
Bermudian Springs at James Buchanan, 7:30 p.m.
Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day 51, Fairfield 43, F
Gettysburg 50, Dover 25, F
Susquehannock 47, New Oxford 45, F
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Team Tournament
Quarterfinal
Bermudian Springs 39, Newport 34, F
Semifinal
Hamburg 39, Bermudian Springs 26, F
Other Matches
Central York 47, Dover 27, F
Big Spring at West York, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Tech at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York 67, Salisbury 53, F
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York College 91, Salisbury 71, F
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments