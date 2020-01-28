CLOSE

New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: Gettysburg at York Suburban boys' basketball
Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland, left, and Zach Ketterman, right, work to box in York Suburban's Aidan Hughley during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg's Mike Hankey, center, takes the ball to the basket while York Suburban's Savon Sutton, front, and Anthony Brown defend during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg's Trenton Ramirez-Keller takes the ball to the basket during boys' basketball action against York Suburban at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer, right, works to get around Gettysburg's Asher Baddick during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Aidan Hughley, right, aims for the basket while Gettysburg's Quadir Copeland defends during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer, left, works to get past Gettysburg's Zach Ketterman during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Cameron Brewer shoots the ball while Gettysburg's Trenton Ramirez-Keller defends during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Gettysburg vs York Suburban during boys' basketball action at York Suburban Senior High School in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Gettysburg would win the game 67-61. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Jan. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

    Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

    Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

    West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

    York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.

    Christian School of York at Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Dallastown 33, Red Lion 28, F

    York Catholic 36, Littlestown 24, E3

    Christian School of York at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

    Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

    Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

    Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.

    York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    District 3 Team Tournament

    Class 3-A First Round

    Gettysburg 57, Solanco 16, F

    Spring Grove 38, Northern York 31, F

    Dallastown 47, Conrad Weiser 24, F

    Hempfield 46, York Suburban 27, F

    one bout left

    Class 3-A Quarterfinals

    Gettysburg vs. Exeter at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Hempfield vs. Cumberland Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

    Dallastown vs. Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    Penn State Hazleton 60, Penn State York 53, 4Q

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 8 p.m.

