New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Jan. 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Dallastown 33, Red Lion 28, F
York Catholic 36, Littlestown 24, E3
Christian School of York at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 7:30 p.m.
York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
District 3 Team Tournament
Class 3-A First Round
Gettysburg 57, Solanco 16, F
Spring Grove 38, Northern York 31, F
Dallastown 47, Conrad Weiser 24, F
Hempfield 46, York Suburban 27, F
one bout left
Class 3-A Quarterfinals
Gettysburg vs. Exeter at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Cumberland Valley at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown vs. Spring Grove at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Hazleton 60, Penn State York 53, 4Q
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Hazleton, 8 p.m.
