New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch

PHOTOS: York Suburban at Dover swimming
York Suburban's Savannah Hunt swims the third leg of the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action against Dover at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event at 2:02.23. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Savannah Hunt swims the third leg of the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action against Dover at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event at 2:02.23. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer swims the second leg of the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action against Dover at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event at 2:02.23. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer swims the second leg of the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action against Dover at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event at 2:02.23. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Emma Pequignot swims the second leg of the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action against York Suburban at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event at 2:02.23. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Emma Pequignot swims the second leg of the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action against York Suburban at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event at 2:02.23. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's competes against York Suburban in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dover would win the event at 1:45.33. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's competes against York Suburban in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dover would win the event at 1:45.33. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban vs Dover in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dover would win the event at 1:45.33. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban vs Dover in the 200 Yard Medley Relay during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dover would win the event at 1:45.33. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Carly Bowen wins the 200 Yard Freestyle event at 2:17.03 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Carly Bowen wins the 200 Yard Freestyle event at 2:17.03 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Tanner Glatfelter wins the 200 Yard Freestyle event at 1:56.83 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Tanner Glatfelter wins the 200 Yard Freestyle event at 1:56.83 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer wins the 200 Yard IM event at 2:19.44 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer wins the 200 Yard IM event at 2:19.44 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer wins the 200 Yard IM event at 2:19.44 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer wins the 200 Yard IM event at 2:19.44 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Kennedy Coble competes in the 200 Yard IM event against York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Kennedy Coble competes in the 200 Yard IM event against York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. York Suburban would win the event. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Matt R. Peters, front, and Dover's Silas Barnes compete in the 200 Yard IM event during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Peters would win the event at 2:08.67. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Matt R. Peters, front, and Dover's Silas Barnes compete in the 200 Yard IM event during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Peters would win the event at 2:08.67. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Cajsa Fryar wins the 50 Yard Freestyle event at 27.55 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cajsa Fryar wins the 50 Yard Freestyle event at 27.55 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Austin Smith, right, shakes hands with York Suburban's CJ Zortman after competing in the 50 Yard Freestyle event during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Smith would win the event at 23.46. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Austin Smith, right, shakes hands with York Suburban's CJ Zortman after competing in the 50 Yard Freestyle event during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Smith would win the event at 23.46. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Kennedy Coble wins the 100 Yard Butterfly at 1:06.28 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Kennedy Coble wins the 100 Yard Butterfly at 1:06.28 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Austin Smith wins the 100 Yard Butterfly at 55.44 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Austin Smith wins the 100 Yard Butterfly at 55.44 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Cajsa Fryar wins the 100 Yard Freestyle event at 1:00.12 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Cajsa Fryar wins the 100 Yard Freestyle event at 1:00.12 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Emma Pequignot wins the 500 Yard Freestyle event at 5:55.99 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Emma Pequignot wins the 500 Yard Freestyle event at 5:55.99 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Tanner Glatfelter wins the 500 Yard Freestyle event at 5:27.61 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Tanner Glatfelter wins the 500 Yard Freestyle event at 5:27.61 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer wins the 100 Yard Backstroke event at 1:02.23 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Sophia Guyer wins the 100 Yard Backstroke event at 1:02.23 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Silas Barnes wins the 100 Yard Backstroke event at 1:00.11 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Silas Barnes wins the 100 Yard Backstroke event at 1:00.11 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Dover's Emma Pequignot wins the 100 Yard Breaststroke event at 1:19.77 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dover's Emma Pequignot wins the 100 Yard Breaststroke event at 1:19.77 over York Suburban during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Suburban's Matt R. Peters wins the 100 Yard Breaststroke at 1:06.90 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Suburban's Matt R. Peters wins the 100 Yard Breaststroke at 1:06.90 over Dover during swimming action at Dover Intermediate School in Dover Township, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Following are the York-Adams League winter sports standings, updated through events of Sunday, Jan. 26:

    YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    New Ox.

    10

    2

    16

    3

    Central

    10

    2

    16

    3

    Yrk High

    8

    3

    13

    5

    N-east.

    8

    4

    13

    6

    D-town

    6

    6

    11

    7

    R. Lion

    4

    8

    8

    10

    S. West.

    1

    10

    3

    15

    S. Grove

    0

    12

    1

    17

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    y-Gbg.

    10

    0

    17

    0

    Yrk Sub.

    8

    2

    13

    4

    Eastern

    5

    5

    10

    8

    W. Yrk

    5

    5

    9

    9

    Susky

    4

    6

    10

    8

    K-Dale

    2

    7

    6

    12

    Dover

    0

    9

    2

    15

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    L-town

    10

    1

    15

    3

    Hanover

    7

    2

    10

    7

    Yrk Cath

    9

    3

    9

    10

    Delone

    7

    4

    7

    11

    Berm.

    4

    8

    5

    13

    Yrk Tech

    3

    7

    5

    11

    Fairfield

    2

    9

    6

    11

    Big.

    2

    9

    3

    14

    y-clinched tie for division title.

    YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    R. Lion

    10

    1

    17

    2

    Central

    9

    1

    15

    3

    S. Grove

    6

    3

    12

    4

    D-town

    6

    3

    12

    6

    New Ox.

    3

    7

    6

    13

    Yrk High

    1

    9

    2

    16

    S. West

    0

    10

    2

    16

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    W. Yrk

    10

    1

    15

    3

    Gbg.

    9

    1

    15

    2

    Yrk Sub.

    8

    3

    12

    4

    Eastern

    7

    5

    14

    6

    K-Dale

    4

    7

    12

    7

    N-east.

    4

    8

    7

    12

    Susky

    3

    9

    5

    13

    Dover

    0

    11

    2

    15

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    Delone

    10

    0

    19

    0

    Berm.

    9

    1

    16

    2

    Yrk Cath.

    7

    4

    10

    10

    L-town

    5

    5

    9

    8

    Hanover

    2

    7

    10

    9

    Big.

    2

    7

    7

    11

    Fairfield

    0

    11

    2

    16

    YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    x-Gbg.

    6

    0

    17

    0

    D-town

    5

    1

    12

    2

    S. Grove

    4

    2

    11

    4

    S. West.

    3

    3

    10

    6

    New Ox.

    2

    4

    10

    7

    Central

    1

    5

    5

    11

    R. Lion

    0

    6

    3

    6

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    x-Yrk Sub.

    6

    0

    15

    5

    Susky

    4

    1

    9

    7

    N-east

    3

    2

    5

    11

    Dover

    3

    3

    10

    7

    Eastern

    2

    4

    7

    9

    W. York

    2

    4

    5

    11

    K-Dale

    0

    6

    2

    15

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    x-Berm.

    6

    0

    17

    3

    Yrk Tech

    4

    1

    8

    8

    L-town

    4

    2

    5

    4

    Big.

    4

    2

    9

    9

    Hanover

    2

    4

    4

    5

    Delone

    1

    5

    1

    15

    Fairfield

    0

    6

    1

    11

    x-won division

    YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING

    		 

    Div. I

    Division

    		 
     

    W

    L

    T

    y-D-town

    4

    0

    0

    Central

    3

    1

    0

    S. West.

    2

    2

    0

    N-east.

    2

    2

    0

    S. Grove

    1

    3

    0

    R. Lion

    0

    4

    0

    Div. II

    Division

    		 

    Susky

    4

    0

    0

    Dover

    3

    0

    1

    Yrk Sub.

    2

    1

    1

    W. Yrk

    2

    3

    0

    Gbg.

    1

    4

    0

    New Ox.

    0

    4

    0

    y-clinched tie for division title.

    YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING

    		 

    Div. I

    Division

    		 
     

    W

    L

    T

    y-Central

    4

    0

    0

    S. Grove

    3

    1

    0

    D-town

    3

    1

    0

    R. Lion

    2

    2

    0

    N-east.

    0

    4

    0

    S. West

    0

    4

    0

    Div. II

    Division

    		 

    y-Y. Sub.

    4

    0

    0

    Dover

    3

    1

    0

    Gbg.

    3

    2

    0

    Susky

    2

    2

    0

    New Ox.

    1

    3

    0

    W. Yrk

    0

    5

    0

    y-clinched tie for division title

