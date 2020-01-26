New Oxford defeats Northeastern, 70-47, as Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long outscore the Bobcats by themselves. York Dispatch
Following are the York-Adams League winter sports standings, updated through events of Sunday, Jan. 26:
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
New Ox.
10
2
16
3
Central
10
2
16
3
Yrk High
8
3
13
5
N-east.
8
4
13
6
D-town
6
6
11
7
R. Lion
4
8
8
10
S. West.
1
10
3
15
S. Grove
0
12
1
17
Div. II
Division
Overall
y-Gbg.
10
0
17
0
Yrk Sub.
8
2
13
4
Eastern
5
5
10
8
W. Yrk
5
5
9
9
Susky
4
6
10
8
K-Dale
2
7
6
12
Dover
0
9
2
15
Div. III
Division
Overall
L-town
10
1
15
3
Hanover
7
2
10
7
Yrk Cath
9
3
9
10
Delone
7
4
7
11
Berm.
4
8
5
13
Yrk Tech
3
7
5
11
Fairfield
2
9
6
11
Big.
2
9
3
14
y-clinched tie for division title.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
R. Lion
10
1
17
2
Central
9
1
15
3
S. Grove
6
3
12
4
D-town
6
3
12
6
New Ox.
3
7
6
13
Yrk High
1
9
2
16
S. West
0
10
2
16
Div. II
Division
Overall
W. Yrk
10
1
15
3
Gbg.
9
1
15
2
Yrk Sub.
8
3
12
4
Eastern
7
5
14
6
K-Dale
4
7
12
7
N-east.
4
8
7
12
Susky
3
9
5
13
Dover
0
11
2
15
Div. III
Division
Overall
Delone
10
0
19
0
Berm.
9
1
16
2
Yrk Cath.
7
4
10
10
L-town
5
5
9
8
Hanover
2
7
10
9
Big.
2
7
7
11
Fairfield
0
11
2
16
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-Gbg.
6
0
17
0
D-town
5
1
12
2
S. Grove
4
2
11
4
S. West.
3
3
10
6
New Ox.
2
4
10
7
Central
1
5
5
11
R. Lion
0
6
3
6
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-Yrk Sub.
6
0
15
5
Susky
4
1
9
7
N-east
3
2
5
11
Dover
3
3
10
7
Eastern
2
4
7
9
W. York
2
4
5
11
K-Dale
0
6
2
15
Div. III
Division
Overall
x-Berm.
6
0
17
3
Yrk Tech
4
1
8
8
L-town
4
2
5
4
Big.
4
2
9
9
Hanover
2
4
4
5
Delone
1
5
1
15
Fairfield
0
6
1
11
x-won division
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ SWIMMING
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
y-D-town
4
0
0
Central
3
1
0
S. West.
2
2
0
N-east.
2
2
0
S. Grove
1
3
0
R. Lion
0
4
0
Div. II
Division
Susky
4
0
0
Dover
3
0
1
Yrk Sub.
2
1
1
W. Yrk
2
3
0
Gbg.
1
4
0
New Ox.
0
4
0
y-clinched tie for division title.
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
y-Central
4
0
0
S. Grove
3
1
0
D-town
3
1
0
R. Lion
2
2
0
N-east.
0
4
0
S. West
0
4
0
Div. II
Division
y-Y. Sub.
4
0
0
Dover
3
1
0
Gbg.
3
2
0
Susky
2
2
0
New Ox.
1
3
0
W. Yrk
0
5
0
y-clinched tie for division title
