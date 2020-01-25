CLOSE

    Some of the top wrestlers in the nation, including Kennard-Dale High School graduate Chance Marsteller, are set to descend on nearby Millersville University in late March.

    The Lancaster County university, located just a dozen miles from York County's eastern border, will play host to the 2020 Last Chance Olympic Trials Qualifier on Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28, at Pucillo Gymnasium.

    The tournament features three separate wrestling disciplines (men's freestyle, women's freestyle and men's Greco-Roman). It's the final chance for Olympic hopefuls to qualify for the 2020 USA Wrestling Olympic Trials, which are scheduled for April 4-5 at Penn State University's Bryce Jordan Center.

    HEISER: Chance Marsteller begins next stage in wrestling career with Lehigh Valley club

    The top two athletes from each weight class at the Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the Olympic Trials.

    Among the probable entries into the men's freestyle qualifier are Marsteller and former Penn State standout Jason Nolf.

    Marsteller, who enjoyed a stellar high school career at Kennard-Dale, was a two-time NCAA Division I All-American for Lock Haven University. That followed a high school career that featured four PIAA state titles and a 166-0 record.

    Nolf, meanwhile, earned three NCAA D-I titles during his Nittany Lions career.

    Other probable entries into the men's freestyle qualifier include the following former NCAA champions: Lehigh's Darian Cruz, Rutgers Anthony Ashnault and Penn State's Anthony Cassar.

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    The men's freestyle field will also likely include three-time NCAA All-American Jaydin Eierman from Missouri.

    Among the notable names expected in the Greco-Roman qualifier are: Brady Koontz, Travis Rice, Joe Warren, Jesse Porter and Kendrick Sanders.

    Some of the women's freestyle wrestlers expected are: Kori Bullock, Gracie Figueroa and Rachel Watters.

    For questions concerning ticket sales call (717) 871-6700 or email ticketsales@ssi.millersville.edu.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

