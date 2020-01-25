CLOSE

Bill and Carrie Britcher talk about their daughter's return to the Olympic luge competition.

PHOTOS: Britcher Olympics watch party
Jennie Butz, left, of Shrewsbury Township and Lois Myers of Loganville grab a bite after watching Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the Butz home in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Ellen Darby, of Shrewsbury, wears a shirt made by the Britcher family while waiting to watch Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Jennie Butz of Shrewsbury Township wears a shirt made by the Britcher family while reacting to American Erin Hamlin's final luge run at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at her home of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Chip Curry of Glen Rock has a laugh with Jennie Butz during a watch party at her Shrewsbury Township home Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Friends gathered there to watch Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Bill Kalina photo
Jennie and Roger Butz of Shrewsbury Township look over the luge schedule while awaiting the last round of competition during a watch party at their home Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Dave Keller and Ellen Darby, of Shrewsbury, wear a shirt made by the Britcher family while watching Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher make her final race inthe luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
    After the first run Saturday, Glen Rock's Summer Britcher appeared ready to win her sixth World Cup women's luge gold medal.

    The second run, however, didn't go nearly as well for the Susquehannock High School graduate.

    Britcher, a two-time Olympian, had the top time in the first run in the event in Sigulda, Latvia. She struggled during her second run, however, dropping all the way to 18th place. That meant she didn't qualify for Sunday's women's sprint race. Only the top 15 finishers on Saturday earned berths in the sprint competition on Sunday.

    Germany's Julia Taubitz pulled off a big rally in the second heat to win Saturday's race, making the contest with Tatyana Ivanova of Russia for the overall season-long championship even tighter.

    Taubitz finished in first, Ivanova was second and Eliza Cauce of Latvia was third on her home track for her best finish of the season by far. Ivanova’s lead over Taubitz was trimmed to 17 points in the overall standings, and they are the only two serious contenders remaining in the race for the points title.

    Another Russian, Victoriia Demchenko, finished fourth on Saturday and sits in third place in the overall season standings, followed by Britcher, who remains in fourth place on the strength of three World Cup silver medals this season.

    Emily Sweeney was the top American finisher on Saturday, placing 15th. She is sixth in the overall standings.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

