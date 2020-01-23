The York Buccaneers will return home this Saturday for an American Basketball Association game at Voni Grimes Gym.
The Bucs will take on the Hub City Hogs at 6:30 p.m.
York will enter the game at 5-3. The Hogs, from Hagerstown, Maryland, will enter at 9-5.
A victory in the Mid-Atlantic Divisional match-up would give the Bucs stronger positioning to make a push toward the playoffs.
