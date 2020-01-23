Buy Photo Jason Bady, right, of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team makes a move on a teammate during practice at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York Buccaneers will return home this Saturday for an American Basketball Association game at Voni Grimes Gym.

The Bucs will take on the Hub City Hogs at 6:30 p.m.

York will enter the game at 5-3. The Hogs, from Hagerstown, Maryland, will enter at 9-5.

A victory in the Mid-Atlantic Divisional match-up would give the Bucs stronger positioning to make a push toward the playoffs.