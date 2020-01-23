PHOTOS: York Buccaneers prep for upcoming season
Anthony Bennett Jr. takes practice shot from the free-throw line as the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Anthony Bennett Jr., left, and Jason Bady warm up before practice for the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jason Bady, right, of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team makes a move on a teammate during practice at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Darian Doleman of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kelvin Parker of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Darian Doleman of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kelvin Parker of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practice at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    The York Buccaneers will return home this Saturday for an American Basketball Association game at Voni Grimes Gym.

    The Bucs will take on the Hub City Hogs at 6:30 p.m.

    York will enter the game at 5-3. The Hogs, from Hagerstown, Maryland, will enter at 9-5.

    A victory in the Mid-Atlantic Divisional match-up would give the Bucs stronger positioning to make a push toward the playoffs. 