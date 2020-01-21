CLOSE

Buy Photo Maggie Hughes of Delone Catholic and Keri Speelman of Bermudian Springs battle for a loose ball, Monday, January 20, 2020, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Tuesday, Jan. 21. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Central York 41, New Oxford 32, H

Northeastern 37, Spring Grove 24, E3

Gettysburg 33, Eastern York 24, H

Littlestown 30, Bermudian Springs 14, H

Hanover 24, Fairfield 13, H

Covenant Christian at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

Christian School of York at Dayspring Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Christian School of York 54, Dayspring Christian 18, F

Gettysburg 25, Eastern York 12, H

West York 18, Northeastern 6, E1

Bermudian Springs 47, Littlestown 31, E3

Central York 26, New Oxford 15, H

Delone Catholic 17, York Catholic 8, E1

Dallastown 35, South Western 14, H

Covenant Christian at York Country Day, 6 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at York High, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

York Tech 57, Fairfield 12, F

Spring Grove at Northern York, 6 p.m.

Newport at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York 66, Wilson 36, 2H