Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Susquehannock 48, Eastern York 21, F
Dallastown 40, Spring Grove 33, F
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Biglerville at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.
West York at Dover, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Spring Grove 95, Red Lion 86, F
Central York 90, Northeastern 83, F
Dallastown 119, South Western 57, F
New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Spring Grove 90, Red Lion 86, F
Central York 113, Northeastern 65, F
Dallastown 120, South Western 60, F
New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 6 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
High Point Baptist at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.
