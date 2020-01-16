CLOSE

Buy Photo Central York celebrates a 69-67 win over Northeastern during boys' basketball action at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for events of Thursday, Jan. 16. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Susquehannock 48, Eastern York 21, F

Dallastown 40, Spring Grove 33, F

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Biglerville at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 7 p.m.

West York at Dover, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING

Spring Grove 95, Red Lion 86, F

Central York 90, Northeastern 83, F

Dallastown 119, South Western 57, F

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING

Spring Grove 90, Red Lion 86, F

Central York 113, Northeastern 65, F

Dallastown 120, South Western 60, F

New Oxford at Dover, 5 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 6 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

High Point Baptist at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m.