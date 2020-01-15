CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Red Lion at Central York basketball
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Emily Prowell of Central York cuts inside after a rebound to score two for the Panthers as they host Red Lion, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Emily Prowell of Central York cuts inside after a rebound to score two for the Panthers as they host Red Lion, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Central York's Mackenzie Wright-Rawls looks to shoot while covered by Red Lion's Makiah Shaw, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York's Mackenzie Wright-Rawls looks to shoot while covered by Red Lion's Makiah Shaw, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella Chimienti of Central York drives the baseline for two points while covered by Red Lion's Makiah Shaw, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Bella Chimienti of Central York drives the baseline for two points while covered by Red Lion's Makiah Shaw, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Central York girls' basketball, Monday, January 13, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 15. Scores will be posted when they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Fairfield at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

    Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

    Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.

    Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Dover at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

    Hanover at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

    Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

    West York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

    Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

    Biglerville at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

    York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

    Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

    Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    James Buchanan at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

    New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

    Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at West York, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

    Cedar Crest at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8:30 p.m.

    Susquehannock at Annville-Cleona (Klick Lewis Arena), 9 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    St. Mary’s (Md.) at York, 6 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    York at St. Mary’s (Md.), 7 p.m.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE