Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 15. Scores will be posted when they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
James Buchanan at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Cedar Crest at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Annville-Cleona (Klick Lewis Arena), 9 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s (Md.) at York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
York at St. Mary’s (Md.), 7 p.m.
