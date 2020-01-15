CLOSE

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, Jan. 15. Scores will be posted when they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Bermudian Springs at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 7:30 p.m.

Dallastown at York High, 7:30 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

West York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Red Lion at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Cedar Crest at Central York (York City Ice Arena), 8:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Annville-Cleona (Klick Lewis Arena), 9 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s (Md.) at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

York at St. Mary’s (Md.), 7 p.m.