Following is Tuesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
York Tech at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m.
Hanover at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Gettysburg at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SWIMMING
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
Dover at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SWIMMING
Northeastern at Dallastown, 4:30 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Gettysburg (Gettysburg College), 6 p.m.
Dover at West York (Graham Aquatic Center), 6:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Kennard-Dale at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 6 p.m.
Pequea Valley at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State Brandywine at Penn State York, 8 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments