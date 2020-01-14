Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Qualifying sessions for York County Senior Match Play bowling event set for Jan. 25-26
Four-game qualifying sessions for the York County Senior Match Play will be held at noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hanover Bowling Centre, and 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at Suburban Bowlerama.
The six-game modified match-play finals are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 1, at Colony Park Lanes North.
Bowlers compete in three age groups: 50-59, 60-66 and 67 plus. The entry fee is $75 before Jan. 25 and $80 after that date. Checks should be made out to Lion Bowl and should be mailed to Lion Bowl, 90 Martin St., Red Lion, Pa. 17356.
