CLOSE
LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
PHOTOS: Britcher Olympics watch party
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Jennie Butz, left, of Shrewsbury Township and Lois Myers of Loganville grab a bite after watching Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the Butz home in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Jennie Butz, left, of Shrewsbury Township and Lois Myers of Loganville grab a bite after watching Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the Butz home in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ellen Darby, of Shrewsbury, wears a shirt made by the Britcher family while waiting to watch Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Ellen Darby, of Shrewsbury, wears a shirt made by the Britcher family while waiting to watch Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jennie Butz of Shrewsbury Township wears a shirt made by the Britcher family while reacting to American Erin Hamlin's final luge run at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at her home of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Jennie Butz of Shrewsbury Township wears a shirt made by the Britcher family while reacting to American Erin Hamlin's final luge run at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at her home of Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Chip Curry of Glen Rock has a laugh with Jennie Butz during a watch party at her Shrewsbury Township home Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Friends gathered there to watch Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Bill Kalina photo
Chip Curry of Glen Rock has a laugh with Jennie Butz during a watch party at her Shrewsbury Township home Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Friends gathered there to watch Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jennie and Roger Butz of Shrewsbury Township look over the luge schedule while awaiting the last round of competition during a watch party at their home Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Jennie and Roger Butz of Shrewsbury Township look over the luge schedule while awaiting the last round of competition during a watch party at their home Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher compete in the luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dave Keller and Ellen Darby, of Shrewsbury, wear a shirt made by the Britcher family while watching Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher make her final race inthe luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo
Dave Keller and Ellen Darby, of Shrewsbury, wear a shirt made by the Britcher family while watching Susquhannock graduate Summer Britcher make her final race inthe luge event at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, during a watch party at the home of Jennie and Roger Butz in Shrewsbury Township Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. Bill Kalina photo , The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Glen Rock’s Summer Britcher earned two top-10 finishes over the weekend in World Cup luge competition in Altenberg, Germany.

    The Susquehannock High School graduate was part of an American relay team that placed sixth. She was also eighth in women’s singles action.

    The two-time Olympian currently sits in sixth position in the overall 2019-2020 World Cup women’s luge standings.

    In the relay event, Britcher had the U.S. team in fourth place after her opening run. In the overall World Cup luge relay standings, the Americans are seventh. The Russians won the Altenberg relay event, followed by the Germans.

    LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

    In the women’s singles event, Britcher rallied from a 13th-place opening run to move up to eighth after her second run. She had the best finish of any American female.

    Julia Taubitz of Germany won her third World Cup race of the season at Altenberg and closed to within two points of overall tour leader Tatyana Ivanova. The Russian, who also has three gold medals to date, was second Sunday morning to retain her slim advantage after six of 12 World Cup events.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE