Summer Britcher (Photo: Roman Koksarov, AP)

Glen Rock’s Summer Britcher earned two top-10 finishes over the weekend in World Cup luge competition in Altenberg, Germany.

The Susquehannock High School graduate was part of an American relay team that placed sixth. She was also eighth in women’s singles action.

The two-time Olympian currently sits in sixth position in the overall 2019-2020 World Cup women’s luge standings.

In the relay event, Britcher had the U.S. team in fourth place after her opening run. In the overall World Cup luge relay standings, the Americans are seventh. The Russians won the Altenberg relay event, followed by the Germans.

In the women’s singles event, Britcher rallied from a 13th-place opening run to move up to eighth after her second run. She had the best finish of any American female.

Julia Taubitz of Germany won her third World Cup race of the season at Altenberg and closed to within two points of overall tour leader Tatyana Ivanova. The Russian, who also has three gold medals to date, was second Sunday morning to retain her slim advantage after six of 12 World Cup events.

