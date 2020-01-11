Former Penn State coach Gerad Parker was hired at West Virginia University, Friday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Courtesy of Penn State)

The Penn State football coaching carousel continued Friday.

The Nittany Lions lost their third offensive coach since the end of the regular season when West Virginia University announced it hired Gerad Parker as its new offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach on Jan. 10.

Parker, 39, served as Penn State's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator this past season.

His prize pupil was KJ Hamler, who has declared for the NFL draft, but the rest of the receiving corps struggled under Parker’s leadership.

Offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne left Penn State on Dec. 9 to take the head coaching job at Old Dominion.

And late last month, Penn State coach James Franklin announced a few days after the team's Cotton Bowl win that offensive line coach Matt Limegrover’s contract would not be renewed.

Penn State hired Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, a 1983 graduate of Red Lion High School, to replace Rahne. Boston College’s Phil Trautwein took over for Limegrover.

The search is underway for Parker's replacement.