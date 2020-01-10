Former Penn State offensive coordinator John Donovan was hired at the University of Washington Friday, Jan. 10. (Photo: Associated Press)

Former Penn State offensive coordinator John Donovan has rejoined the college coaching ranks.

Donovan, 45, was hired as the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Washington on Friday, Jan. 10, according to a news release from the school.

He spent the past four years as an assistant coach with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

More: York-Adams League has one player among Tremendous 25 for Mr. Pa. Football big-school honor

More: York-Adams weekend sports scoreboard

Donovan led the Nittany Lions’ offense under coach James Franklin in 2014 and 2015 until being fired in November of that year for questionable play-calling. Donovan also served as Franklin’s OC at Vanderbilt from 2011-13.