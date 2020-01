CLOSE

Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams sports events. Some events have already been postponed. Check back later for postponement updates and scores.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Hanover at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. THURSDAY, JAN. 9.

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. MONDAY, JAN. 20.

Fairfield at York Tech, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. MONDAY, JAN. 27.

York High at South Western, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. MONDAY, FEB. 3.

Eastern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Christian School of York at York Country Day, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 6:30 p.m. STILL ON AS SCHEDULED.

York Catholic at Littlestown, 6:30 p.m. STILL ON AS SCHEDULED.

Northeastern at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m. STILL ON AS SCHEDULED.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

South Western at York High, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 7:30 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22.

Littlestown at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m. PPD. 12 P.M. SATURDAY, FEB. 1.

Christian School of York at York Country Day, 6 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Dover at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Manheim Township at Central York, 7:30 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Northeastern at Annville-Cleona, 7:30 p.m. STILL ON AS SCHEDULED.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 8 p.m. STILL ON AS SCHEDULED.

York Catholic at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m. STILL ON AS SCHEDULED.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22.

Big Spring at West York, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29.

Delone Catholic at Eastern York, 7 p.m. PPD. 7 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JAN. 29.

South Western at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

Boiling Springs at Biglerville, 7 p.m. PPD. TBA.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Juniata, 6 p.m. STILL ON AS SCHEDULED.