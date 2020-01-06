CLOSE

Buy Photo Conrad Weiser's Mayson Minnich and Breana Grim of Eastern York dive for a loose ball during the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

York Country Day at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

West Shore Christian at Hanover, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

New Oxford at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Susquehannock at Northern York, 7 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

York Country Day at Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Camp Hill at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Manheim Central at Susquehannock (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

Dallastown at Cedar Crest (Klick Lewis Arena), 8:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

York at Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.