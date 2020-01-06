Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Country Day at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
West Shore Christian at Hanover, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.
Annville-Cleona at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Susquehannock at Northern York, 7 p.m.
South Western at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.
York Country Day at Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Camp Hill at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Manheim Central at Susquehannock (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.
Dallastown at Cedar Crest (Klick Lewis Arena), 8:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.
