PHOTOS: Eastern York vs. Conrad Weiser girls' basketball
Eastern York's Addison Malone goes around Kylie Meredith of Conrad Weiser for a basket during the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York's Abigail Henise shoots for two while covered by Ellie Miller of Conrad Weiser during the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament, Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Conrad Weiser in the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament,l Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Conrad Weiser in the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament,l Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Conrad Weiser in the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament,l Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Conrad Weiser in the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament,l Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Conrad Weiser in the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament,l Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Eastern York vs Conrad Weiser in the Annual Holiday Basketball Tournament,l Thursday, December 26, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Monday, Jan. 6. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    York Country Day at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

    West Shore Christian at Hanover, 6 p.m.

    York Suburban at Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

    Annville-Cleona at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.

    Eastern York at South Western, 7:30 p.m.

    New Oxford at West Perry, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Susquehannock at Northern York, 7 p.m.

    South Western at York Suburban, 7:30 p.m.

    York Country Day at Covenant Christian, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Camp Hill at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

    Columbia at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

    Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

    Manheim Central at Susquehannock (York City Ice Arena), 8 p.m.

    Dallastown at Cedar Crest (Klick Lewis Arena), 8:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

    York at Elizabethtown, 6 p.m.

