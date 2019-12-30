CLOSE

Buy Photo Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for the events of Monday, Dec. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York Round-Robin Tournament

Eastern York 53, Spring Grove 45, F

Eastern York vs. ELCO, 7:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament Game

Northeastern at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Manheim Township Consolation

West York vs. Palmyra, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMBC 89, Penn State York 57, F