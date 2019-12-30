CLOSE
PHOTOS: Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kaden Hamilton of Northeastern goes up past Gettysburg defender Mike Hankey for the Bobcats first basket of the game, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Northeastern's Karron Mallory shoots over Gettysburg defender Griffin Kibler, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Maurice Capo of Northeastern tries to drive through Gettysburg defender Zach Ketterman, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Gettysburg at Northeastern boys' basketball, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Quay Mulbah hangs on the rim after slamming a dunk home for the Bobcats, Monday, December 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for the events of Monday, Dec. 31. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Eastern York Round-Robin Tournament

    Eastern York 53, Spring Grove 45, F

    Eastern York vs. ELCO, 7:30 p.m.

    Non-Tournament Game

    Northeastern at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Manheim Township Consolation

    West York vs. Palmyra, 6 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    UMBC 89, Penn State York 57, F

