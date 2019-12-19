Story Highlights Jerred Poff set the York County high series record with an 889.

Time marches on and York County bowlers continue to excel.

The last 10 years were marked by soaring averages, an explosion of perfect games and a steep increase in 800 series.

Since it takes 12 strikes for a perfect game, here are a dozen of the decade's top bowling achievements:

►Jerred Poff set the York County high series record with an 889 at Colony Park Lanes North in 2017. He rolled games of 300-300-289 to erase Chuck Geesey's mark of 879. Poff rolled 34 consecutive strikes before being stopped by the 7-pin on his second ball in the 10th frame.

►Josh Coleman of Hanover set the York County single-season league average record with a 252 mark for 105 games at Hanover Bowling Centre during the 2014-15 season. Coleman was the first York Countian to average 250 or higher. Jerred Poff (250 in 2015-16) and Adam Baer (250 in 2018-19) have joined the elite club.

►Adam Baer of York Springs captured four of his five BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championships during the past decade. He set the pace in 2010, 2011, 2014 and 2017. He also finished second on two occasions. No other bowler has won the prestigious tournament more than twice.

►Dick Morelock, 88, of Spring Grove became the oldest person in York County to roll a perfect game when he notched a 300 game at Hanover Bowling Centre in 2017. It was his sixth career 300 game. Morelock is also the oldest person in York County to roll an 800 series.

►Baer recorded his 100th career perfect game on Sept. 5, 2019, at Hanover Bowling Centre. The right-hander rolled his first 300 game on Dec. 5, 1998. He says he relies on his power, high rev rate and ability to create carry where others can't.

►Cody Shoemaker of Hanover was named the 2016 Professional Bowlers Association East Region Rookie of the Year. The 23-year-old right-hander cashed in five of seven events and made match play once. He competed against bowlers from Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and New York.

►In October 2018, the Suburban Bowlerama Alley Oops team of Eric Smith, Paul Wolfram, Jacob Hawkins and Tanner Laughman tallied 3,064 pins to set the county's record for a four-man team. Smith set the pace with an 824 series, which included back-to-back 300s, while Hawkins contributed an 814 series. Wolfram added a 722 and Laughman tallied a 705.

►The Hanover Bowling Centre Pro Shop set the county five-man team record in February 2018 and then improved upon it eight months later. The fivesome tallied 3,847 pins, erasing their previous mark of 3,818. Adam Mobley fueled the record-setting performance with an 827 series. Baer contributed a 784, while Coleman tallied a 761. Dan Noel added a 758 and substitute Mike Staub chipped in with a 717.

►In 2017, the York team of Brenda Danfelt, Stephanie Whipple-Miller, Tracy Hedrick and Becky Daigle captured the Pennsylvania United States Bowling Congress Women's Scratch team title with a total of 2,619 pins. Danfelt set the pace with a 715 series, while Whipple-Miller added a 651. Daigle chipped in with a 629 and Hedrick tallied a 624.

►Jen Sparks and Whipple-Miller have established themselves as two of best female bowlers in York County. They also have the distinction as being among the best in the state. Sparks recorded high average for women in the state for the 2015-16 season (229) and the 2016-17 season (233). Whipple-Miller achieved that distinction for the 2010-11 season with a 231 average.

►Five York Countians were inducted into the Pennsylvania State USBC Hall of Fame. They are Lindy Decker-Heilman (2013), Don Smith (2013), Whipple-Miller (2015), Elisa Wolf (2015) and Mike Wolfrom (2016). Wolf and Wolfrom were inducted for meritorious service, while the other three were inducted for bowling ability.

►Six county bowlers won PBA East Region or PBA East Region Senior titles during the decade. They are: Baer (2010), Terry Miller (2010), Jimmy Plessinger (2010), Greg Bruff (2012), Dave Zelger (senior title, 2010) and Brent Hunter (senior titles, 2011 and 2018).

Reach Barry Sparks at sports@yorkdispatch.com.