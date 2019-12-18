CLOSE
PHOTOS: Red Lion at Spring Grove girls' basketball
Red Lion's Julia Beiler, right, goes up and over Addyson Wagman of Spring Grove to score, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion's Makiah Shaw cuts behind Haley Wagman of Spring Grove to shoot for two, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Spring Grove girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Spring Grove girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Spring Grove girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Spring Grove girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion at Spring Grove girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Asia Eames of Red Lion and Spring Grove's Lexi Hoffman battle for a rebound under the Rockets basket, Tuesday, December 17, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the York-Adams sports schedule of events of Wednesday, Dec. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

    Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

    West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

    Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

    Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

    Dallastown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

    Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

    South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

    Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

    Northern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    James Buchanan at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

    Delone Catholic at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

    COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

    Cabrini at York, 7 p.m.

