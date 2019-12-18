Following is the York-Adams sports schedule of events of Wednesday, Dec. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Northern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
James Buchanan at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Cabrini at York, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments