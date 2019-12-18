CLOSE

Wednesday night features plenty of local action for York-Adams League fans. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule of events of Wednesday, Dec. 18. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 7 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7 p.m.

Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Littlestown at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Dover at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Northern York at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

James Buchanan at Littlestown, 7:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Cabrini at York, 7 p.m.