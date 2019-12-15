Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports
Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Dec. 15.
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
N. Ox
2
0
4
1
Yrk High
2
0
3
1
Central
1
1
3
1
N-east.
1
1
3
1
D-town
1
1
3
2
R. Lion
1
1
2
2
S. Grove
0
2
1
3
S. West
0
2
1
4
Div. II
Division
Overall
Gbg.
1
0
3
0
Yrk Sub.
1
0
4
1
K-Dale
1
0
2
2
Eastern
1
1
3
2
Susky
0
1
3
1
Dover
0
1
2
2
W. Yrk
0
1
1
3
Div. III
Division
Overall
Yrk Cath.
2
0
2
2
Yrk Tech
1
0
3
1
L-town
1
0
2
1
Fairfield
1
1
2
3
Delone
1
1
1
4
Hanover
0
0
2
1
Big.
0
2
1
4
Berm.
0
2
0
4
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
R. Lion
2
0
4
0
S. Grove
2
0
4
0
D-town
1
0
3
2
N. Ox.
1
1
1
2
Central
0
1
2
2
S. Western
0
2
1
4
Yrk High
0
2
0
4
Div. II
Division
Overall
Eastern
2
0
4
1
W. Yrk
2
0
3
1
K-Dale
1
1
4
1
Yrk Sub.
1
1
3
1
N-east.
1
1
2
3
Gbg.
0
1
3
1
Dover
0
1
1
3
Susky
0
2
1
3
Div. III
Division
Overall
Delone
2
0
5
0
Berm.
1
0
3
0
Big.
1
1
3
2
Yrk Cath.
1
1
1
3
L-town
1
1
1
3
Hanover
0
1
4
1
Fairfield
0
2
1
4
YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
S. Grove
1
0
4
0
D-town
1
0
1
0
Gbg.
1
0
1
0
Central
0
0
0
0
N. Ox.
0
1
2
2
R. Lion
0
1
0
1
S. West.
0
1
0
1
Div. II
Division
Overall
Yrk Sub.
1
0
5
2
Eastern
1
0
2
2
W. York
0
0
0
0
N-east.
0
0
0
0
Susky
0
0
0
3
K-Dale
0
1
0
1
Dover
0
1
0
1
Div. III
Division
Overall
Berm.
1
0
1
0
Hanover
1
0
3
1
L-town
1
0
2
2
Fairfield
0
0
1
4
Big.
0
1
3
4
Yrk Tech
0
1
0
1
Delone
0
1
0
3
