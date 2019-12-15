CLOSE

Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

PHOTOS: Linden Hall at York Catholic in girls' basketball
Linden Hall's Naomi Brabham, left, stays on York Catholic's Samantha Bulik as she drives the ball down the court during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall's Naomi Brabham, left, stays on York Catholic's Samantha Bulik as she drives the ball down the court during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Drew Kile, right, aims the ball while Linden Hall's Luna Kirby defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Catholic's Drew Kile, right, aims the ball while Linden Hall's Luna Kirby defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan, center, is boxed in by York Catholic's Gabbie Tully, left, and Drew Kile during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall's Jenadia Jordan, center, is boxed in by York Catholic's Gabbie Tully, left, and Drew Kile during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Catholic's Samantha Bulik, front, takes the ball to the hoop while Linden Hall's Favour Mbeledeogu defends during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
York Catholic's Bernie Schintz, left, works to get the ball around Linden Halls' Alexis Buie during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York Catholic's Bernie Schintz, left, works to get the ball around Linden Halls' Alexis Buie during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Linden Hall vs York Catholic during girls' basketball action at York Catholic High School, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Following are the York-Adams League basketball and wrestling standings through events of Sunday, Dec. 15.

    YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    N. Ox

    2

    0

    4

    1

    Yrk High

    2

    0

    3

    1

    Central

    1

    1

    3

    1

    N-east.

    1

    1

    3

    1

    D-town

    1

    1

    3

    2

    R. Lion

    1

    1

    2

    2

    S. Grove

    0

    2

    1

    3

    S. West

    0

    2

    1

    4

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    Gbg.

    1

    0

    3

    0

    Yrk Sub.

    1

    0

    4

    1

    K-Dale

    1

    0

    2

    2

    Eastern

    1

    1

    3

    2

    Susky

    0

    1

    3

    1

    Dover

    0

    1

    2

    2

    W. Yrk

    0

    1

    1

    3

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    Yrk Cath.

    2

    0

    2

    2

    Yrk Tech

    1

    0

    3

    1

    L-town

    1

    0

    2

    1

    Fairfield

    1

    1

    2

    3

    Delone

    1

    1

    1

    4

    Hanover

    0

    0

    2

    1

    Big.

    0

    2

    1

    4

    Berm.

    0

    2

    0

    4

    YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    R. Lion

    2

    0

    4

    0

    S. Grove

    2

    0

    4

    0

    D-town

    1

    0

    3

    2

    N. Ox.

    1

    1

    1

    2

    Central

    0

    1

    2

    2

    S. Western

    0

    2

    1

    4

    Yrk High

    0

    2

    0

    4

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    Eastern

    2

    0

    4

    1

    W. Yrk

    2

    0

    3

    1

    K-Dale

    1

    1

    4

    1

    Yrk Sub.

    1

    1

    3

    1

    N-east.

    1

    1

    2

    3

    Gbg.

    0

    1

    3

    1

    Dover

    0

    1

    1

    3

    Susky

    0

    2

    1

    3

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    Delone

    2

    0

    5

    0

    Berm.

    1

    0

    3

    0

    Big.

    1

    1

    3

    2

    Yrk Cath.

    1

    1

    1

    3

    L-town

    1

    1

    1

    3

    Hanover

    0

    1

    4

    1

    Fairfield

    0

    2

    1

    4

    YORK-ADAMS WRESTLING

    Div. I

    Division

    Overall

     

    W

    L

    W

    L

    S. Grove

    1

    0

    4

    0

    D-town

    1

    0

    1

    0

    Gbg.

    1

    0

    1

    0

    Central

    0

    0

    0

    0

    N. Ox.

    0

    1

    2

    2

    R. Lion

    0

    1

    0

    1

    S. West.

    0

    1

    0

    1

    Div. II

    Division

    Overall

    Yrk Sub.

    1

    0

    5

    2

    Eastern

    1

    0

    2

    2

    W. York

    0

    0

    0

    0

    N-east.

    0

    0

    0

    0

    Susky

    0

    0

    0

    3

    K-Dale

    0

    1

    0

    1

    Dover

    0

    1

    0

    1

    Div. III

    Division

    Overall

    Berm.

    1

    0

    1

    0

    Hanover

    1

    0

    3

    1

    L-town

    1

    0

    2

    2

    Fairfield

    0

    0

    1

    4

    Big.

    0

    1

    3

    4

    Yrk Tech

    0

    1

    0

    1

    Delone

    0

    1

    0

    3