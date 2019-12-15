Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Glen Rock's Summer Britcher suffers tough weekend during World Cup luge action
STEVE HEISER, 717-505-5446/@ydsports
Published 11:45 a.m. ET Dec. 15, 2019 | Updated 1:00 p.m. ET Dec. 15, 2019
Glen Rock’s Summer Britcher did not enjoy her best performance over the weekend during World Cup women’s luge competition in British Columbia, Canada.
Britcher did not finish inside the top 15 at the Whistler course and did not qualify for the sprint cup's bonus points.
Britcher’s American teammate, Emily Sweeney, took second in the Whistler race, behind Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova.
In the overall World Cup women’s luge standings, Britcher dropped from third to sixth at 243 points. The York County woman had previously earned a pair of World Cup silver medals this season. Sweeney moved up third in the overall standings at 303 points.
Ivanova is the overall World Cup leader with 397 points. Germany’s Julia Taublitz is second at 380.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments