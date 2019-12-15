Summer Britcher (Photo: Hans Pennink, AP)

Glen Rock’s Summer Britcher did not enjoy her best performance over the weekend during World Cup women’s luge competition in British Columbia, Canada.

Britcher did not finish inside the top 15 at the Whistler course and did not qualify for the sprint cup's bonus points.

Britcher’s American teammate, Emily Sweeney, took second in the Whistler race, behind Russia’s Tatyana Ivanova.

In the overall World Cup women’s luge standings, Britcher dropped from third to sixth at 243 points. The York County woman had previously earned a pair of World Cup silver medals this season. Sweeney moved up third in the overall standings at 303 points.

Ivanova is the overall World Cup leader with 397 points. Germany’s Julia Taublitz is second at 380.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.