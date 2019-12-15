Danyelle Wolf, left, throws a punch during training. (Photo: Courtesy of Danyelle Wolf.)

Danyelle Wolf's hopes for a 2020 Olympic berth came to an end on Saturday.

The 2002 Eastern York High School graduate suffered a 4-1 loss to Briana Che in a consolation bout at the U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

It was Wolf's second loss in the 152-pound class in the double-elimination event.

The event started in promising fashion for the third-seeded Wolf, who captured 5-0 and 4-1 victories to earn a spot in the winners' bracket final vs. top-seeded Oshae Jones, the three-time reigning national champion. Jones earned a 5-0 win over Wolf, which sent Wolf into the losers' bracket against eighth-seeded Che.

The loss to Che then ended Wolf's hopes for an Olympic berth in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Wolf, a former three-time national boxing champion, only recently made a return to the sport after focusing on mixed-martial arts for a number of years.

After just a month of boxing training, she went 3-0 at the Western Elite Qualifier to earn her berth at the U.S. Olympic Boxing Trials.

