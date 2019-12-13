Danyelle Wolf's hopes for a 2020 Olympic berth at the Tokyo Games took a major hit on Friday.
Wolf, in the winners' bracket final of the 152-pound class, suffered a 5-0 unanimous decision loss to top-seeded Oshae Jones in the double-elimination U.S Olympic Boxing Trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Jones, 21, is the three-time reigning national champion.
The 2002 Eastern York High School graduate now faces a daunting task to earn her coveted Olympic berth.
The No. 3 seed will need to win on Saturday vs. No. 8 seed Briana Che and then beat Jones two times in a row, once on Sunday afternoon and again on Monday afternoon, to earn the Olympic berth.
Following a transition to mixed-martial art after her 152-pound weight class wasn’t added to the 2016 Olympics, Wolf had been 5-0 in her return to boxing — before losing to Jones.
To qualify for the Olympic Team Trials tournament, Wolf had to win three fights after training for just a month in March.
The three-time national boxing champion then won her first two matches at the Olympic Trials before losing to Jones on Friday.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments