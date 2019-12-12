Story Highlights Danyelle Wolf beat Sharahya Moreu in a 4-1 decision on Wednesday.

Wolf will face No. 1 seed Oshae Jones on Friday.

The tournament features a two-loss elimination format.

Danyelle Wolf, left, throws a punch during training. Wolf is competing in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team Trials from Dec. 7 to Dec. 16 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo: Courtesy of Danyelle Wolf.)

The wins keep rolling in for Danyelle Wolf.

Wolf, a 2002 Eastern York graduate, continued her winning streak in her return to boxing with a 4-1 decision victory over No. 2 seed Sharahya Moreu in the USA Boxing 2020 Olympic Team Trials on Wednesday.

Her win against Moreu was the third-seeded Wolf’s first over a higher-ranked opponent in the tournament after she beat No. 6 seed Liz Flores in the first round.

Top seed Oshae Jones, the reigning three-time national champion, will face Wolf on Friday in the final battle between the final boxers without a loss in the tournament. Jones won via unanimous decision over Mary Spencer.

Wolf and Jones will meet Friday when the session begins at 1 p.m.

The tournament features a two-loss elimination format, so the loser of the showdown between the pair of three-time national champions will still have a chance to make the Olympic roster in another fight on Saturday.

The winner will have an opportunity to clinch the roster spot with a win on Sunday at 3 p.m. while the loser will need victories on Saturday, Sunday and Monday to punch their ticket.

Following a transition to MMA after her 152-pound weight class wasn’t added to the 2016 Olympics, Wolf is now 5-0 in her return to boxing.

To qualify for the Olympic Team Trials tournament, Wolf had to win three fights after training for just a month in March.

Ahead of her battle with Wolf, the 21-year-old Jones wasn’t lacking belief in herself after beating Spencer, who represented Team Canada in the 2012 Olympics, by unanimous decision.

“My confidence has been on (level) 10 since I won gold at the (2019 Pan Am Games),” Jones told teamusa.org. “I was skyrocketing. She didn’t intimidate me at all. She has been (to the Olympics) in the past, but I am the future. There’s really no comparison.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.