Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

PHOTOS: Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball
Red Lion's Makiah Shaw goes up past the block of Mackenzie Wright-Rawls of Central York, left, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Central York at Red Lion girls' basketball, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Red Lion's Asia Eames bats the ball away from Sarah Berman of Central York as she goes to the hoop, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Makiah Shaw seals up the game in overtime for Red Lion as the Lady Lions defeat Central York 42-41, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Asia Eames, left, Kamauri Goron-Bey, and Madi Shellenberger, of Red Lion celebrate after defeating Central York 42-41 in overtime, Tuesday, December 10, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for the events of Wednesday, Dec. 11. Scores will be updated as they become available.

    HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

    Eastern York 59, Donegal 40, F

    Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 57, F

    York Suburban 79, Biglerville 43, F

    HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

    Kennard-Dale 40, Camp Hill 27, F

    Northeastern 48, Cocalico 36, F

    Linden Hall 59, York Catholic 50, F

    Eastern York 73, Donegal 43, F

    Central Dauphin 44, Central York 32, F

    HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

    James Buchanan 48, Fairfield 24, F

    HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

    Warwick 5, Central York 4, F

