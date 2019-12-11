Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports
Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for the events of Wednesday, Dec. 11. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Eastern York 59, Donegal 40, F
Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 57, F
York Suburban 79, Biglerville 43, F
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Kennard-Dale 40, Camp Hill 27, F
Northeastern 48, Cocalico 36, F
Linden Hall 59, York Catholic 50, F
Eastern York 73, Donegal 43, F
Central Dauphin 44, Central York 32, F
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
James Buchanan 48, Fairfield 24, F
HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY
Warwick 5, Central York 4, F
