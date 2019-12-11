CLOSE Dallastown used a second-half spurt to create separation and begin the season with a tournament championship at York Suburban. ROB ROSE, @robrosesports

Following is the York-Adams high school sports schedule for the events of Wednesday, Dec. 11. Scores will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Eastern York 59, Donegal 40, F

Pequea Valley 61, Hanover 57, F

York Suburban 79, Biglerville 43, F

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Kennard-Dale 40, Camp Hill 27, F

Northeastern 48, Cocalico 36, F

Linden Hall 59, York Catholic 50, F

Eastern York 73, Donegal 43, F

Central Dauphin 44, Central York 32, F

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

James Buchanan 48, Fairfield 24, F

HIGH SCHOOL ICE HOCKEY

Warwick 5, Central York 4, F