Following is the York-Adams high school and college schedule for sports events on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs at York Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7:30 p.m.
Dover at Kennard-Dale, 7:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7:30 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 7:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at York High, 7:30 p.m.
Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.
York Country Day at Bermudian Springs, 7:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 7:30 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
Dallastown at Conestoga Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 7:30 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 7:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Hanover, 7:30 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 7:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.
York High at Spring Grove, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
York at Keystone, 6 p.m.
Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Wilkes-Barre, 8 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments