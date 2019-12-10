Story Highlights Danyelle Wolf beat Liz Flores by unanimous decision on Monday.

Wolf returns to the ring Wednesday against Sharahya Moreu.

If Wolf wins, she will fight again on Friday.

Danyelle Wolf, left, throws a punch during training. Wolf is competing in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team Trials from Dec. 7 to Dec. 16 in Lake Charles, Louisiana. (Photo: Courtesy of Danyelle Wolf.)

Danyelle Wolf’s Olympic dreams are still alive and well.

The 2002 Eastern York High School graduate began the 2020 U.S. Olympic Boxing Team Trials with a unanimous decision victory over Liz Flores on Monday night.

This was Wolf’s first fight since she won the 2019 Western Elite Qualifier in March to earn her spot at the team trials this week in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Back in action: Wolf returns to the ring at 7 p.m. Wednesday to take on Sharahya Moreu. The No. 2 seed Moreu defeated No. 7 Jill Stafford by a 3-2 split decision in the first round.

Wolf, the No. 3 seed, beat Stafford to win the Western Elite Qualifier after returning to U.S. boxing with a month of training following three years of training to begin a career in mixed-martial arts.

Wolf was the USA Boxing National Champion in 2013, 2014 and 2015 at 152 pounds. After her weight class wasn’t added to the 2016 Olympics, Wolf decided to switch to MMA instead of waiting to see if her welterweight class got the bid for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Tough competition: To earn a spot on the Team USA roster in Tokyo, Wolf will likely have to go through the top fighter in the division. Oshae Jones won the USA Boxing Elite National Championship in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Jones also won the 2019 Pan Am Games.

The top-seeded Jones will also be in action on Wednesday when she faces the No. 5 seed, Mary Spencer.

If Wolf and Jones both win their bouts on Wednesday, they would meet at 1 p.m. Friday.

“Right now, my focus is boxing. That (U.S. Olympic) spot is mine,” Wolf told the York Dispatch in November. “I have always dreamed for the Olympics to add my weight class. Now is my time, now is my opportunity. I am in the best shape of my life.”

Reach Rob Rose at rrose@yorkdispatch.com.