PHOTOS: York Buccaneers prep for upcoming season
Anthony Bennett Jr. takes practice shot from the free-throw line as the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Anthony Bennett Jr., left, and Jason Bady warm up before practice for the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Jason Bady, right, of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team makes a move on a teammate during practice at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Darian Doleman of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kelvin Parker of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Darian Doleman of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Kelvin Parker of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practices at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Members of the semi-pro York Buccaneers basketball team practice at Voni Grimes Gym, Monday, November 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Former York High standout Kelvin Parker is certainly making his presence felt during his first year with the York Buccaneers.

    Parker’s 30-footer at the buzzer on Sunday gave the Bucs a thrilling 103-102 road triumph over the Woodbridge Wolves in Virginia. Parker finished that game with 35 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

    That win helped the Bucs improve to 2-1 on the season in American Basketball Association action.

    Saturday, in York’s home opener, Parker also had a big game, with 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block. That wasn’t enough to prevent a 114-105 loss to the Baltimore Hawks.

    For the season, Parker is averaging 29.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

    A new season means new opportunities for York Buccaneers as the team and league evolves

    Parker is in his first season with the Bucs after his former ABA team moved to another league. He formerly played at the NCAA Division I level for Mount St. Mary's before transferring to, and excelling for, Division II Millersville University.

    Other York contributors: Parker did receive lots of help over the weekend.

    In Sunday’s victory over Woodbridge, former York College standout Jason Bady added 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Former York High player Zach Newby collected 10 points and eight rebounds, while York Suburban graduate Darian Doleman chipped in with nine points and 12 rebounds.

    Big night from ex-York High standout Kelvin Parker helps York Buccaneers to opening win

    In Saturday’s loss to Baltimore, former Penn State York player Anthony Bennett had 16 points, five assists and two steals. Doleman added 12 points, 10 rebounds and a block, while Newby piled up 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

    York will be on the road in Philadelphia this weekend and return home to host the Hub City Hogs on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Voni Grimes Gym.

    Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.

