The York Catholic High School Athletic Booster Club Hall of Fame will soon grow by five members.

Three of the five honorees played for state championship Lady Irish basketball teams.

Those being inducted are: 2010 graduate Brittany Hicks, 2007 grad Schuyler Merritt, 2007 grad Danielle Colombo Worzel, 1998 grad Bryan Minniti and 1955 grad Raymond Tuleya Jr.

The induction and reception will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. at York Catholic. The inductees will be introduced before the start of the boys’ varsity basketball game that day against Berks Catholic, scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off.

Following are brief biographies on each of the athletes to be inducted:

Brittany Hicks: Hicks lettered in basketball, volleyball and diving for the Lady Irish.

She was best known for her basketball exploits. She played on the Irish state title teams in 2007 and 2008 and the state runner-up teams in 2009 and 2010. York Catholic won District 3 titles in each of those four seasons. She finished her high school career with more than 1,000 points and she scored more than 1,500 points for York College.

She was a member of the 2007 District 3 championship volleyball team.

Schuyler Merritt: Merritt collected 10 letters during her high school career – four in basketball, four in soccer and two in volleyball.

She was on the 2006 and 2007 state title basketball teams, which also won District 3 crowns. She was also a member of the 2007 District 3 volleyball championship team. She also played for the 2006 York-Adams League soccer champions.

Danielle Colombo Worzel: Colombo Worzel was a four-year letter winner in both basketball and soccer.

She was a member of the 2006 and 2007 state championship and District 3 championship basketball teams. She was also a member of the 2006 York-Adams soccer title team.

She was an all-league soccer performer in 2005, 2006 and 2007.

Bryan Minniti: Minniti won three letters in football and two in baseball for the Fighting Irish.

He was the 1997 York Catholic baseball most valuable player. After leaving York Catholic, he became a baseball executive in the following roles: 2001-2009, Pittsburgh Pirates director of baseball operations; 2009-2014, Washington Nationals, assistant general manager; 2014-2016, Arizona Diamondbacks, assistant general manager; and 2016 to the present, Philadelphia Phillies general manager of baseball operations overseeing player development and international and domestic amateur scouting.

Raymond Tuleya Jr.: In 1954, he was a Central Penn Catholic Football League first-team defensive end.

He later was a three-year starter for the Penn State University lacrosse team and was the PSU most valuable defensive player.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was supplied by York Catholic.