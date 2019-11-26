Danny Dietrich (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF DANNY DIETRICH FACEBOOK PAGE)

The season has now concluded on the local circuit, and it’s time to begin our annual look at the champions around the area. This week the full sized open wheel champions.

As mentioned last week, Danny Dietrich won the overall Champion Racing Oil/RM Lubricants Central PA point title. Dietrich also claimed his very first Williams Grove point title.

Driving for Gary Kauffman’s team, Dietrich won 15 times this season. Thirteen of those wins came on the local circuit, while two more came in All Star competition in New York state. Dietrich won five times at Williams Grove on his way to that title.

Brian Montieth won his eighth Lincoln Speedway sprint car title this year. Montieth drove the Jerry Parrish sprinter to a total of five wins this season, with four of them coming at Lincoln.

Logan Wagner made it two in a row at Port Royal with the Zemco team. Wagner joins his father Mike as a two time Port Royal champion. Five of Wagner’s six wins this season came at the Port.

In 360 sprint car competition, Kyle Reinhardt scored his first career Selinsgrove title this season. Driving for John Westbrook on that circuit, Reinhardt claimed four of his five wins at Selinsgrove. Reinhardt also won a 360 race at Port Royal, and topped it off with his first career 410 sprint win later in the season at the Port.

Chad Layton, a champion locally in both the 358 sprints and the 410 sprints won his first career URC 360 sprint car title this season. Layton won races at BAPS, Bedford and Big Diamond for his URC championship.

In wingless 360 sprint car racing, Steve Drevicki raced to his second consecutive USAC East Coast Wingless 360 point title. Drevicki won five time on his way to the crown.

Doug Hammaker won the 358 sprint titles at both Williams Grove and Lincoln this season. Hammaker’s second title at Lincoln and first at the Grove came on the strength of four Lincoln wins and three at the Grove, with two more thrown in elsewhere for good measure.

Steve Owings raced to his second Trailway 358 sprint crown in three years. Owings scored five of his eight wins this season at “the TW”.

Kenny Edkin raced to the point title in super sportsman competition at BAPS Motor Speedway. Edkin scored all nine of his season wins at BAPS on his way to his first career title there.

In wingless super sportsman competition, Tony Jackson was named the overall season champion. The second generation sportsman racer, won once each at Lincoln, and the wingless tours home track of Path Valley.

Nationally, Brad Sweet raced to his first World of Outlaws point title with 16 wins on that circuit in Kasey Kahne’s sprinter.

On the All Star tour Aaron Reutzel scored 16 of his nation leading 18 wins on his way to his second title in two years.

Lincoln banquet: Lincoln Speedway hosted it’s annual awards banquet last Saturday at the Wyndham Gardens in west York. In addition to honoring champions Brian Montieth and Doug Hammaker several special awards were distributed.

For the 410 sprint cars, Manchester’s Trey Hivner was named the Rookie of the Year, while Most Improved driver honors went to Shiloh’s Landon Myers. The Harry Fletcher Memorial Sportsmanship award went to York’s Glenndon Forsythe. Montoieth’s mechanic Scott Zellers took home Mechanic of the Year honors.

In the 358 sprint ranks, the Rookie of the Year honors went to Hanover’s Zachary Cool. The Most Improved driver honors fell to Red Lion’s Zachary Allman, while the Harry Fletcher Memorial Sportsmanship honors went to Wyatt Hinkle.

At the banquet Lincoln management announced that the speedway has been resurfaced with fresh clay, and that in the process, the banking has been altered slightly after reviewing measurements from the past decade or so. There has been new catch fencing installed around the third and fourth turns.

Perhaps the most noticeable of changes will be a new victory lane area. Victory Lane at Lincoln has been moved into an area just in front of the Jumbotron that was added last year. With Victory lane off the track surface it will allow for some track work between features, and also hopefully allow cars for those features to be moving on the track before victory lane ceremonies conclude.