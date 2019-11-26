Buy Photo Kelvin Parker scored 27 points for the York Buccaneers in their season opener on Saturday night. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

With just seconds left on the clock, the York Buccaneeers had the right guy on the foul line.

Buccaneers team captain Darian Doleman hit all four free throws he attempted in the game’s final minute to close out a 94-87 road victory over Jersey Express in Saturday’s season opener.

York was led by York High graduate Kelvin Parker with 27 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks. Parker made his debut for the Bucs after he joined the team after his former American Basketball Association team moved to another league.

Zach Newby posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Doleman had eight points and 12 rebounds. In his first game with York after playing for Penn State York last season, Anthony Bennett Jr. chipped in 12 points, five rebounds, five steals and four assists.

The Bucs’ home opener is Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Voni Grimes Gym.