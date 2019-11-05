Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Nov. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Dallastown vs. La Salle College at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
Susquehannock vs. Strath Haven at Harriton High School, 6 p.m.
PIAA Class 1-A First Round
York Catholic vs. Forest City at Scranton High School, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER
PIAA Class 1-A First Round
Fairfield vs. Moravian Academy at Bethlehem Liberty High School, 5 p.m.
Other Game
York-Adams League Senior All-Star Game at Dallastown, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
PIAA Class 4-A First Round
Central York vs. Downingtown East at Dallastown High School, 6:30 p.m.
PIAA Class 3-A First Round
West York vs. Southern Lehigh at Catasaqua High School, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
CAC Quarterfinals
York at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.