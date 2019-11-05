Sports logo (Photo: Submitted)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for events of Tuesday, Nov. 5. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ SOCCER

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Dallastown vs. La Salle College at Ramp Playground, Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

Susquehannock vs. Strath Haven at Harriton High School, 6 p.m.

PIAA Class 1-A First Round

York Catholic vs. Forest City at Scranton High School, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ SOCCER

PIAA Class 1-A First Round

Fairfield vs. Moravian Academy at Bethlehem Liberty High School, 5 p.m.

Other Game

York-Adams League Senior All-Star Game at Dallastown, 6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

PIAA Class 4-A First Round

Central York vs. Downingtown East at Dallastown High School, 6:30 p.m.

PIAA Class 3-A First Round

West York vs. Southern Lehigh at Catasaqua High School, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

CAC Quarterfinals

York at Southern Virginia, 7 p.m.