bowling logo (Photo: pexels.com)

York County bowlers now have another tournament in which to test their abilities.

The first York County Masters Tournament kicks off at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Hanover Bowling Centre.

"In the past, some bowlers have said they would like to compete in a local tournament with tougher lane conditions," said Jimmy Plessinger, organizer of the tournament. "The York County Masters will be more challenging than tournaments that use a house pattern. It will reward shot-making, spare shooting and accuracy."

The tournament, patterned after the United States Bowling Congress Masters, is expected to attract at least two dozen of York County's best bowlers.

Plessinger said the tournament is not intended to replace the BowlerMaxx York County Match Play Championships, which is entering its 25th year.

"The Match Play tournament is an established, premier event," he said. "The York County Masters is another option for local bowlers. Our goal is to give York County league bowlers more opportunities to compete in a variety of tournaments."

In the York County Masters, each bowler rolls five games across 10 lanes. The top 12 advance to a single-elimination bracket finals. The top four bowlers receive a first-round bye. Finals round one and two are a two-game total pinfall match. The semifinals and finals are a one-game match. All ties are broken with a one-ball roll-off.

First place is expected to pay $800. The entry fee is $80 before Monday, Nov. 4, and $100 after that date. Bowlers must have rolled at least 45 games in a York County league in the past two seasons. The tournament, sponsored by Bowlers Supply, will be streamed live at fb.me/yorkcountymatchplay.

